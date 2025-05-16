H3C announces the Effective OEM/OSM Framework Agreement established with SITA to streamline procurement for SA government

Streamlining the procurement process.

H3C Technologies is proud to announce the establishment of the Effective OEM/OSM Framework Agreement with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA). This agreement is set to revolutionise the procurement process for South African government departments and public entities, enabling them to acquire H3C’s advanced technology solutions swiftly and efficiently.

What is the SITA Effective OEM/OSM Framework Agreement?

The OEM/OSM Framework Agreement, established with SITA, allows government departments and public entities to procure H3C’s technology solutions, including switches, routers, wireless systems, servers and security products, directly through SITA. This enhances efficiency in procurement and streamlines procurement processes by pre-approving H3C as a trusted original equipment manufacturer (OEM) under predefined terms, pricing and service levels. These departments can now access H3C’s solutions via certified channel partners, ensuring a seamless and efficient supply chain.

Benefits for South African government departments and public entities

The agreement ensures faster acquisition of essential IT infrastructure. Pre-negotiated competitive pricing optimises budget allocations, providing better value for public funds. Additionally, government agencies can access H3C’s advanced technology solutions, including high-performance networking, security and server systems, to modernise their IT infrastructure.

Moreover, H3C’s solutions are in compliance with SITA’s security standards, ensuring reliable and secure technology for critical government operations. The centralised procurement process through SITA simplifies the supply chain, reducing administrative burdens and time constraints, thereby enhancing operational efficiency. This agreement ultimately supports government's efforts to deploy cutting-edge technology solutions swiftly and cost-effectively.

Impact on the networking products and solutions market

Being a SITA-approved OEM boosts H3C’s credibility and trust among government customers. The Framework Agreement expedites the transition of outdated government networking infrastructure to new AI-driven technologies, ensuring faster and more efficient day-to-day operations. This modernisation is crucial for maintaining stable and efficient government services.

H3C holds over 15 000 patents, many embedded in their software solutions that enhance and drive their hardware. The agreement encompasses licences for a range of H3C software platforms, including CAS, a virtualisation platform; IMC, an intelligent management centre; SeerEngine, an AI-powered network intelligence and automation platform; SeerAnalyzer, an AI-powered network traffic analysis and security platform; UIS, a hyper-converged infrastructure solution; and Cloud OS, a private cloud operating system. These software solutions enhance and drive H3C's hardware, providing comprehensive support for modern IT infrastructure needs.

H3C maintenance and professional services delivery

H3C offers flexible maintenance and support options ranging from three-year to five-year agreements, depending on customer preferences. The support includes a 9x5 Next Business Day Ship Service, ensuring technical assistance is available nine hours a day, five days a week, with replacement items shipped the next business day. This service is provided either by H3C partners or accredited service partners, based on customer requirements.

H3C-certified partners are highly capable of implementing solutions, but for peace of mind, many customers prefer the OEM to handle implementation and configuration. H3C’s local team of experts assists in deploying, configuring and training on H3C solutions, ensuring optimal performance and customer satisfaction.

Expected outcomes for SITA and partners

The SITA Framework Agreement is a win-win for all parties involved. SITA can deliver promptly and ethically, while government entities gain efficient and cost-effective access to cutting-edge solutions. This collaboration fosters innovation, job creation and sustainable tech advancement within South Africa’s ICT sector. SITA aims to provide e-government, cost efficiency, cyber security and inclusive digital access.

By empowering level one qualifying small enterprises (QSEs) to deliver innovative solutions, SITA is growing the local ICT sector, ensuring a competitive and inclusive ecosystem. This approach makes South Africa’s public sector more agile, secure and citizen-focused.

In conclusion, the successful implementation of the SITA Framework Agreement will be driven by several key steps listed below.