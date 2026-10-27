H3C champions STEM education and digital innovation in South Africa through continued CSIR Charity Golf Day sponsorship

H3C sponsors charity golf day. (Image: AI-enhanced)

H3C, which positions itself a global leader in digital and artificial intelligence solutions, has reaffirmed its commitment to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in South Africa by continuing its support of the annual CSIR Golf Club Charity Golf Day as a Diamond Sponsor.

Held at the Woodhill Country Club in Pretoria under the theme, "Shaping Tomorrow: Advancing Mathematics and Science Learning", the charity event focused on boosting STEM education in underprivileged rural areas. All proceeds raised will directly fund STEM outreach initiatives, providing critical learning resources, targeted educator training and sustained educational support for underserved students.

H3C has supported the initiative since its inception three years ago. Its continued sponsorship reflects a shared commitment with the CSIR to expanding access to STEM education, strengthening digital skills and helping to build the capabilities required for South Africa’s future development.

"At H3C, our core mission is to drive digital transformation and empower local industry ecosystems," said Yi Ethan Shen, Country Manager of H3C Technologies Africa. "CSIR is a cornerstone of South Africa’s innovation and research landscape. Supporting this initiative naturally aligns with our values of advancing society through technology and building strong ecosystem partnerships."

Shen highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration in building a sustainable digital future: "Transforming South Africa's tech landscape requires close co-operation between global technology leaders and local research pioneers. This initiative allows us to connect with key decision-makers, promote knowledge sharing and reinforce our dedication to South Africa’s digital infrastructure and skills development."

He added that while the golf course provided a friendly competitive backdrop, the true value was created in the deeper strategic dialogues off the green: "Deepening our collaboration with prestigious institutions like CSIR demonstrates how public research and private enterprise can join forces to accelerate innovation, build resilient digital infrastructure and spur sustainable economic growth across South Africa."

Beyond social responsibility, H3C continues to address the real-world digital challenges faced by South Africa’s higher education sector.

To solve the complex operational demands of local universities – which often struggle to maintain four distinct network environments across event venues, student residences, teaching spaces and administrative areas – H3C delivers a unified higher education solution. Built on a single architecture and management plane, it eliminates operational silos and simplifies vendor management.

Furthermore, H3C addresses critical virtualisation and cloud infrastructure needs through H3C CAS (a VMware-compatible enterprise hypervisor) and H3C UISHCI (hyper-converged infrastructure), offering institutions a scalable, cost-effective and high-performance digital foundation to power the next generation of academic excellence.