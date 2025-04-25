H3C expands its affordable enterprise solutions for SA SMEs

H3C Channel Sales Director, Ethan Shen, and Gail Holt, Managing Director of Hardware Distribution, signing the partnership agreement.

Digital solutions provider H3C recently launched its latest offering to the local SME market in partnership with distributor Hardware Distribution. The aim is to disrupt the local market through the introduction of H3C’s inexpensive and flexible enterprise-grade hardware solutions for the small and medium market.

Offerings unveiled at the launch include switches, AP solutions, firewalls and routers designed for IOT integration, security solutions and remote management.

Ethan Shen, H3C’s Channel Sales Director for the Africa Region, emphasises the strategic importance of empowering SMEs. “Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the global economy – representing over 90% of businesses and driving nearly 50% of employment and GDP (World Bank). With digital transformation accelerating, SMEs now demand agile, cost-effective solutions – a need H3C addresses through localised innovation. Our partnership with South African distributors ensures enterprises access enterprise-grade technology at SME-friendly terms, fuelling collaborative growth.”

Hardware Distribution has been providing fibre optic and networking products in the local market since 2002. As the newly appointed official distributor of H3C SME products, it announced a new range of hardware solutions driven by a cloud-enabled system, Cloudnet, that facilitates ease of set-up as well as troubleshooting remotely.

Early installations using H3C solutions, dating back to 2003, and installed in government entities – where there are strict regulations – are still providing the exact solution that the state buildings commissioned and haven’t failed, channel partners at the event heard.

Dani Segal, Senior Solutions Architect at H3C, explains that H3C’s SME offerings are enterprise-level connectivity hardware solutions that it offers to smaller entities while enabling scalability as the operation grows.

“We are offering enterprise-grade networking intelligence to smaller, medium companies with our remote management solution, Cloudnet, that enables our channel partners to provision services with a fully integrated cloud solution built in at no cost,” he says.

All of H3C’s hardware are built on the open Comware OS, which enables seamless network upgrades without requiring new technical expertise, IT managers or installation teams to learn new software coding, Segal explains.

H3C’s local team leverages nearly 10 000 R&D engineers for rapid customisations, supported by a 20-person South African team for agile service. Segal highlighted H3C’s 12% annual R&D re-investment, ensuring cutting-edge innovation.

“H3C’s products are constantly being developed to be fit for the next generation of technology,” says Segal.

Warranties of three to five years further differentiate the brand. “A software bug is resolved within a day, and hardware replacements are ordered immediately,” he says.

“It’s key for us to assist small businesses in South Africa to grow, which is why we offer solutions that are enterprise level, across the complete product range, at a competitive price point,” says Segal. As a case in point, he highlights that H3C’s switches are available in either 1GB or 10GB uplink speeds.

“All our solutions are scalable. For example, if a multinational coffee shop brand were to open several branches in South Africa, we would be able, through our channel partners, to provide the correct solution for their needs as each outlet would require a smaller set-up that connects seamlessly with head office network, enabling rapid communication,” says Segal.

Hardware Distribution’s MD Gail Holt, who founded the company, noted at the launch that H3C SME products offer a quality portfolio at a competitive price, enabling resellers to differentiate themselves in an over-crowded marketplace. Having the H3C SME products now available in South Africa helps set up both Hardware Distribution and H3C for expansion further into sub-Saharan Africa, as South Africa is a springboard for introducing these cost-effective solutions to additional regions.

“We’re also seeing massive local growth in WiFi connectivity and we aim to help service providers and fibre network operators deliver affordable internet access to rural areas and EKASIS,” she adds.

“Together with H3C, Hardware’s goal is to disrupt the networking industry,” concludes Holt.

“Our mission is simple,” concludes Shen. “We provide the technology backbone that lets African businesses focus on what they do best – innovating and growing their operations.”