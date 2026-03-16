H3C launches new 4K MagicHub Interactive Display – transforming classrooms, boardrooms, shared spaces

Dakalo Ndangani, H3C Product Manager at Hardware Distribution.

H3C has officially unveiled the new portfolio of its MagicHub Interactive Display range – a cost-effective 4k version which is a powerful collaboration solution designed to transform the way teams, educators and companies communicate and work together; at the right price point. Distributed locally by H3C distributor, Hardware Distribution, the new MagicHub combines stunning 4K visual clarity, intuitive touch interaction and integrated collaboration tools into a single, elegant device.

As companies and educational institutions continue to embrace the modern way of working, interactive display technology is becoming a central part of workspaces and learning environments. “The MagicHub delivers an all-in-one solution that enhances productivity and interaction,” says Dakalo Ndangani, H3C Product Manager at Hardware Distribution.

One of the main advantages of the MagicHub is its ability to consolidate multiple devices into a single platform. It is designed to replace traditional projectors, separate displays, whiteboards, speakers and conferencing systems.

The product integrates high-resolution display technology with powerful collaboration tools, making it a versatile option for classrooms, corporate meeting spaces, training centres and other professional environments.

The H3C 4K MagicHub is available in multiple screen sizes, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. Companies can choose from 65-inch, 75-inch, 86-inch and 98-inch interactive flat panel displays (IFPD), ensuring the perfect fit for everything from small meeting rooms to large lecture halls.

Built for modern collaboration, the MagicHub delivers high-definition 4K resolution, multi-touch interaction and seamless wireless screen sharing, enabling teams to present, brainstorm and team up in real-time.

The interactive display provides crisp visuals that make presentations, documents and multimedia content easier to view and interact with. The display supports multi-touch interaction, allowing multiple users to write, draw and explain simultaneously. And with the integrated intelligent whiteboard, built-in speakers, camera and a powerful embedded Android 14 operating system, the device eliminates the need for multiple pieces of equipment.

The Hardware Distribution crew.

“The H3C MagicHub is designed to simplify collaboration while delivering a premium user experience,” continues Ndangani. “Today, companies want technology that brings people together effortlessly, whether they’re in the same room or connecting remotely. The MagicHub delivers exactly that – powerful performance, stunning visuals and complete functionality in one platform.”

Key features of the H3C 4K MagicHub

4K ultra HD display for crystal-clear visuals and presentations.

Twenty-point multi-touch capability for natural writing and collaboration.

Wireless screen sharing from laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Integrated intelligent whiteboard with annotation and saving capabilities.

Built-in speakers and camera for conferencing compatibility for hybrid meetings.

Multiple connectivity options including HDMI, USB and LAN.

Android-based smart platform for smooth performance and application flexibility.

Wall mount bracket included.

Windows operating module (i5 or i7 SDD) to be purchased separately.

Designed for modern work and learning

The 4K MagicHub is ideal for a wide range of professional and educational environments, including:

Classrooms, training facilities and lecture halls

Corporate boardrooms and meeting spaces

Collaboration hubs

Control rooms

Co-working spaces

Medical facilities and labs

Educators can create engaging, interactive lessons, while businesses can streamline presentations, brainstorming sessions and external meetings. The MagicHub intuitive interface ensures users can start sharing and engaging immediately, without extensive training.

“Users can wirelessly share content from laptops, tablets or smartphones, enabling quick and simple presentations without cables or adapters. The integrated whiteboard also allows teams to share ideas, highlight documents and, most importantly, save notes digitally for later reference,” Ndangani explains.

“The MagicHub brings together the best of display technology and collaboration tools, at an incredibly low price point. It’s a resourceful solution that offers real value for companies looking to modernise their meeting rooms or learning environments," Ndangani concludes.

Competitive pricing and exceptional value

MagicHub offers enterprise-grade capabilities and is competitively priced, making advanced collaboration technology accessible to companies of all sizes. With fewer additional devices required and easy deployment, businesses and educational institutions can significantly reduce overall technology costs while improving productivity.

With its combination of performance, versatility and affordability, the H3C MagicHub 4K Interactive Display stands out as one of the most compelling collaboration solutions available on the market today.

Availability

The H3C MagicHub 4K Interactive Displays are now available through Hardware Distribution, with nationwide availability across South Africa and the broader SADC region. Lead times are eight to 12 weeks (subject to change, due to the current Middle East crisis).