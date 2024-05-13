Hai Robotics Deploys Goods-to-Person Solution in L'Oréal China's First SMART Fulfillment Center

From left to right: Shengdong Xu, Chief Technology Officer (Hai Robotics); Richie Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (Hai Robotics); Jean-Luc Laurans, Supply Chain Director North Asia (L'Oréal); Jakub Czaplicki, Fulfillment Factory Director North Asia (L'Oréal); Alan Liu, President of Greater China, Japan & Korea (Hai Robotics); Iris Gu, Key Accounts Manager (Hai Robotics) (Photo: Business Wire)

Hai Robotics ("Hai") has joined forces in the inauguration of L'Oréal's SMART Fulfillment Center in Suzhou, China. Located inside Suzhou Industrial Park, this fulfillment center signals Hai's ongoing commitment to support its customers on every step of their warehousing journey with technical expertise, quality service and prompt delivery.

With an area of 46,000 square meters, this fulfillment center houses Hai's essential goods-to-person solution, HaiPick System 1, including 39 HaiPick A42 Multi-Layer Autonomous Case-handling Mobile Robots (ACR), as well as HaiPort and conveyor picking workstations. L'Oréal is now able to handle D2C (direct-to-consumer) orders with elevated flexibility, efficiency and scalability for L'Oréal, without compromising on intelligence and sustainability for its supply chain operations.

"We are delighted to be a part of L'Oréal's warehousing journey by supporting them with our ACR and goods-to-person technology. This marks a key moment in our partnership," Richie Chen, Founder and CEO of Hai Robotics said. "This new fulfillment center will facilitate supply chain transformation by improving operational efficiency, storage density and flexibility in tackling orders, ultimately elevating the experience for our customers who desire speed and convenience. We are proud to support L'Oréal in achieving their broader business objectives, and look forward to what the future has to bring."

Hai Robotics provides smart and superior ecommerce warehouse solutions for companies to address challenges in order fulfillment, error reduction, return processing etc. These solutions also enable companies to adjust operations flexibly to tackle peak season and adapt to rapid workflow changes. With Hai's automation solutions, warehouses experience increased storage density between 80%-400%, as well as enhanced outbound efficiency by 2.5 times.

The L'Oréal Suzhou SMART Fulfillment Center, equipped with superior automation technology and information systems, will be a key hub in the beauty brand's handling of D2C and B2B orders in Mainland China. It will allow L'Oréal to better support its commercial clients consisting of ecommerce platforms, offline retailers, as well as beauty salons. To learn more about our HaiPick systems, please visit https://www.hairobotics.com/products.

For more information on L’Oréal, please visit https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom.

