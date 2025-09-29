Hamad Bin Khalifa University Conference Leads Global Dialogue on the Future of AI Ethics

The opening plenary session from HBKU's AI Ethics conference (Photo: AETOSWire)

Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) conference AI Ethics: The Convergence of Technology and Diverse Moral Traditions concluded with a call for a unified, culturally inclusive framework for Artificial Intelligence (AI). Convened in Qatar, this pivotal event marked a milestone in the discourse surrounding AI and its ethical implications.

The conference brought together leading international academics, policymakers, tech industry experts, ethicists, and others. Their contributions highlighted the multidisciplinary interest in collaborative solutions that align AI with the diversity of moral traditions. Dialogue also sparked new cross-sector partnerships to drive innovation and shape the field’s future. Six thematic areas, healthcare, urban design, security, education, finance, and future of the workplace, underscored the imperative to integrate ethical considerations into AI adoption across all sectors.

While each of these themes set in motion a series of thought-provoking conversations, one of the most timely debates scrutinized the use of AI in armed conflict, highlighting the legal, ethical, and policy dimensions of Artificial Intelligence Decision-Support Systems under International Humanitarian Law. AI’s growing influence on human values and ethical choices in complex situations was further emphasized within doctor-patient relationships in the AI era. The discussions revealed the deep ethical challenges in safeguarding trust, autonomy, and human dignity.

Following two days of productive dialogue, the conference produced recommendations for an AI future aligned with the diverse moral landscapes of all global societies. Doing so requires a comprehensive framework that moves beyond the mainly Western-dominated conversation to a fair, balanced, and globally inclusive appreciation of all cultural and moral characteristics.

The event also called for greater integration of AI technologies and methods across the focus areas to prepare future generations. This should be accompanied by the alignment of international policy frameworks to advance the positive impact of emerging technologies while addressing possible risks.

The AI Ethics conference served as a meeting point for diverse and forward-looking conversations in the global AI discourse. As a convener and knowledge hub for impactful discussions, HBKU also positions educational institutions as significant drivers of research-backed solutions to global challenges.

