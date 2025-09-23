HARMAN Completes Sound United Acquisition to Expand Premium Audio Leadership

This acquisition brings together Sound United’s respected roster of premium audio brands and Harman’s iconic audio portfolio.

HARMAN International ("HARMAN"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Sound United, the former consumer audio business of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI). Sound United’s portfolio of iconic audio brands includes Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Definitive Technology, Polk Audio, HEOS, Classé, and Boston Acoustics.

This strategic milestone marks a significant expansion in HARMAN's core audio business and footprint across key product categories including home audio, electronics (amplifiers, hi-fi components, AVRs), headphones, and car audio. Combining Sound United’s distinguished portfolio with its world-renowned audio business enables HARMAN to deliver one of the most comprehensive audio portfolios in the industry. As a result, HARMAN is now empowered to bring consumers more choice, deeper innovation, and exceptional experiences across listening environments.

"HARMAN’s vision is to create experiences that enrich people’s lives through exceptional audio experiences," said Dave Rogers, President, Lifestyle Division, HARMAN. "Sound United’s impressive roster of brands is rooted in a deep passion for sound, innovation, and commitment to quality that aligns with HARMAN’s own values. This transaction unlocks meaningful growth opportunities for everyone. It bolsters HARMAN’s strategy to build on its unparalleled success story and scale to unprecedented heights as an audio leader.”

Sound United will operate as a standalone Strategic Business Unit (SBU) within HARMAN’s Lifestyle Division. This structure ensures that each brand’s heritage, expertise, and loyal customer base remain central to their identity. With the backing of HARMAN’s global resources and scale, Sound United’s brands will gain greater reach with enhanced capabilities, while continuing to realize their distinct goals and better succeed in the marketplace.

The newly added brands, expertise, and talent from Sound United will accelerate HARMAN’s advancements in audio technology, broaden market presence, and reinforce its position as a trusted global leader at the intersection of sound, culture, and technology.

Video interview with Dave Rogers can be accessed here: https://youtu.be/2UDhf-9qYSI

B-roll can be accessed here: https://youtu.be/2UuKM0Nrjtk