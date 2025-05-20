Harness AI-driven innovation in business processes

Surita du Plessis, Vendor Alliances Manager: Microsoft at Mecer Inter-Ed. (Image: Supplied)

AI, including generative AI and agentic AI, offers exciting opportunities for organisations and individuals to streamline outdated processes and drive innovation. By adopting these tools, businesses can unlock new levels of efficiency and focus on what truly matters.

AI is reshaping industries globally, making proficiency in AI tools critical for professionals aiming to stay competitive and drive success in an evolving landscape. McKinsey’s report, ‘Superagency in the Workplace’, finds that few organisations’ generative AI roll-outs are mature at this stage, but highlights the potential for AI to transform workflows and enhance operations as maturity levels increase.

Surita du Plessis, Vendor Alliances Manager: Microsoft at Mecer Inter-Ed, says learning to harness generative AI effectively is the first step towards transforming processes and improving organisational efficiencies.

“AI tools such as Microsoft Copilot are already taking on the heavy lifting when it comes to automating repetitive tasks and providing faster access to knowledge and insights. This frees up time for users to focus on higher-value tasks. For organisations to really start innovating from a business process perspective, they need to use AI as the catalyst that transforms data into actionable insights on how to improve their processes,” she says.

In 2023, Microsoft surveyed 18 100 people in 12 countries across six key functions to better understand how generative AI could fundamentally transform business processes. The study found that people were drowning in ‘digital debt’. They estimated that they spent more time searching for information (27% of their day) than creating (24%), communicating (24%) or consuming it (25%). And they say only half (50%) of the information they consume each day is necessary for their job.

The study found that finding the information they needed could be transformative in multiple roles. For example, it could help salespeople identify sales opportunities faster and unify marketing and sales data. In finance, it could simplify financial reporting and validate data quality.

In a series of five two-hour webinars running from March to June, Copilot experts will outline how Copilot Generative AI can transform business processes for multiple roles and use cases. Attendees will learn to master Copilot on Microsoft 365 Applications (Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word) and learn how Copilot can automate tasks, provide smart suggestions and make the most of everyday tools.

Du Plessis notes that the webinars will also cover business processes from an end-user perspective, with insight and examples on how end-users can improve the business processes that they are involved in.

