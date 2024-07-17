Harnessing the power of AI: A new era for business productivity, efficiency

Chris Buchanan, Client Solutions Director, Dell Technologies South Africa.

The technology landscape is undergoing a seismic shift comparable to the spread of smartphones in the mid-00s. While we’ve had a constant stream of technological advancements since then, none have had the same transformative impact as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). AI isn't just another tech trend or ‘phase’; it's a fundamental reshaping of the way we live and work.

For businesses, embracing AI is no longer optional, and empowering workforces to adopt it into everyday practices is crucial. But true success hinges on providing the workforce with tools to harness AI’s full potential. Refreshing PC estates across organisations is essential for achieving this and promises multiple benefits, from enhanced productivity and efficiency to ensuring competitive advantage.

Analysts are predicting that with an AI-enabled PC, workers can benefit from tools that are more responsive to their needs than ever before. Technology providers too are promising that these devices represent a significant leap beyond traditional computing, offering a potent blend of processing power and intelligent features that can redefine and improve processes across organisations. Moreover, a refresh cycle of this nature can offer workers immediate, tangible benefits from incorporating AI into daily processes – all while leaders plan for more comprehensive AI strategies to drive long-term growth.

But despite the significant benefits that the devices offer, business leaders are still hesitant to fully invest. Looking into this more closely, we understand that there are numerous barriers to more widespread adoption.

Cost and investment justification

According to analysts, the main barriers to adoption are uncertainty, cost concerns and the fact that established use cases are still in development.

The higher price point of AI PCs, stemming from their specialised hardware and integration complexities, creates hesitation, particularly during economic downturns. The novelty and rapid evolution of the technology brings challenges to long-term planning, especially in cases where AI's benefits aren't immediately clear. This makes it difficult to justify the potentially substantial upfront investment without a clear and immediate return on investment (ROI).

At the same time, our own research has revealed a widespread awareness across EMEA that AI will play a transformative role in industries. Businesses are accepting that integration of AI tools will soon become inevitable and largely unavoidable. Our research also indicates that businesses across EMEA are broadly positive about the ability of AI-powered machines to significantly augment human capabilities.

As we look towards a future defined by AI, businesses must embrace change and seriously consider the transformative power of AI PCs to empower their workforce. Here is what this transformative power can look like.

Enhancing human potential

AI-enabled PCs are not just about raw computing power. They are designed to amplify human ingenuity.

These devices act as intelligent partners that can streamline workflows, automate repetitive processes and provide instant access to information. This allows more time for strategic thinking and creative problem-solving, which are crucial for driving innovation and achieving business success in today’s competitive landscape.

AI PCs free up professionals from the mundane and more time-consuming tasks that take time away from focus on strategy and value add, which ultimately require critical thinking and creativity. Professionals can explore new ideas, experiment with different approaches and actively develop cutting-edge solutions that drive competitive advantage. In this way, increased productivity and efficiencies lead to faster turnaround times, improved project outcomes and a better utilisation of available resources.

Similarly, features such as Copilot+ embedded within AI PCs also provide instant access to information and insights that can help humans make more informed decisions. It can quickly gather relevant data, analyse it and present it in a clear and concise manner.

This empowers professionals to make smarter, data-driven decisions while mitigating risks and optimising outcomes. Automating repetitive tasks and streamlining work also has the benefit of reducing the cognitive load on the workforce. This can lead to a reduction in stress levels as well as improved engagement for enhanced productivity and innovative thinking.

Unprecedented productivity gains

When it comes to the hardware itself, dedicated AI processors (neural processing units or NPUs) seamlessly handle AI workloads, enabling central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) to run other applications with unparalleled efficiency. This seamless multitasking further empowers professionals to effortlessly juggle multiple tasks for uninterrupted productivity and enhanced focus.

With dedicated NPUs, AI-enabled PCs can simultaneously process AI-intensive tasks such as image recognition, natural language processing and machine learning without compromising the performance of other applications. This allows professionals to run complex simulations, analyse large datasets and perform other demanding tasks while maintaining a smooth, responsive user experience.

These capabilities of AI-enabled PCs are particularly beneficial to professionals who need to work on multiple projects or applications simultaneously. For example, a designer can simultaneously edit high-resolution images, run 3D rendering software and communicate with clients via video conferencing, all without experiencing any lag or performance issues.

Maximising ROI with enhanced services

Knowing that return on investment after an AI PC refresh is a major concern, it’s imperative to prioritise a seamless transition that maximises value and minimises disruption. If businesses are to make the leap, the initial investment can be offset by leveraging comprehensive service offerings that are available through technology partners.

Partners that facilitate connection to a wider ecosystem of software and expertise can be a huge support through the transition. They can assist with strategic planning and deployment, using their deep understanding of AI technologies and best practices to help organisations avoid common pitfalls and minimise any costly downtime.

Similarly, proactive monitoring and maintenance services provided by partners ensure optimal performance at all times. These services include regular software updates, hardware diagnostics and remote support, ensuring that AI PCs are always operating at peak efficiency.

Intelligent services powered by AI can analyse device usage patterns and identify opportunities for optimisation. In this way, services can provide bespoke insights and recommendations on how best to improve performance, reduce costs and enhance the user experience. By continuously monitoring and optimising the PC fleet through AI, organisations can better derive value and support business objectives, which can ultimately lead to improved ROI.

Despite hesitancies, the future of business lies in embracing AI. AI PCs are essential to unlocking this future, empowering workforces and driving organisations towards long-term growth and success. The potential benefits of AI PCs far outweigh any perceived drawbacks, making it imperative for businesses to partner with technology providers to secure their future.