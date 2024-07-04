High performance at affordable price point with latest addition to vivo’s Y Series: vivo Y100

Y100.

The latest addition to the renowned vivo Y series, the Y100 promises high performance at an affordable price. With standout features such as vivo's distinctive colour-changing design combined with an ultra-slim body, rapid 80W FlashCharge, crystal clear 120Hz AMOLED display and a high-resolution 50MP AF camera, the Y100 distinguishes itself from the competition, embodying innovation and superior artistry.

Design, durability, aesthetic appeal

The vivo Y100 boasts a striking design that perfectly balances style and functionality. It comes in two captivating colour options – Crystal Black and Breeze Green. The Breeze Green edition features vivo's iconic colour-changing design, transforming from a light green to a deeper shade under sunlight or UV light. The breeze texture on the back mimics the gentle whisper of grass swaying in the wind, adding a soothing touch to the user experience. Additionally, the lightweight metallic high-gloss frame enhances its premium look and feel.

The Y100 is also designed for durability, capable of enduring splashes and sprays of water with ease. It features IP5X dust resistance and IPX4 water resistance, making it a robust choice for everyday use. The Fluorite AG technology achieves fine control of crystals, allowing colours to pass through the glass to the fullest extent, resulting in a transparent appearance while retaining benefits such as wear, scratch and fingerprint resistance. The Y100 has also undergone rigorous testing, including an 8 000-cycle steel wool wear test and a 9H pencil hardness test, ensuring exceptional durability.

vivo Y100 specs.

Powerful battery and fast charging

Equipped with a 5 000mAh (TYP) battery and 80W FlashCharge, the Y100 can charge up to 80% in just about 30 minutes. Its four-year battery health feature ensures long-term durability and reliability within the battery lifespan.

Impressive display and audio

The Y100 is not just a smartphone, but also a portable cinema in your pocket, providing an ultimate viewing experience with its 120Hz Ultra Vision AMOLED display, where every motion, detail and colour come alive. This makes it perfect for users who love to watch video content on their devices. It also boasts a large 6.67-inch display with an impressive 1 800 nits peak brightness, making it ideal for streaming high-quality videos and movies. Moreover, the dual stereo speakers deliver up to 300% volume, providing clear and powerful sound that complements the stunning visuals, creating an immersive audiovisual experience like no other. Whether you're watching your favourite TV show or catching up on the latest movie, the Y100 offers a cinematic experience in the palm of your hand.

Ample storage and smooth performance

With up to 16GB RAM and a massive 256GB ROM, the Y100 offers ample space for all your apps, photos and videos. This combination also ensures seamless multitasking and prevents storage issues, allowing you to enjoy a smooth and efficient performance.

Advanced photography features

Its advanced portrait features make it an excellent choice for capturing life's special moments. Its 50MP AF camera, Bokeh Flare Portrait options, distinctive Portrait Light Effects and Multi-Style Portrait templates help you create stunning portraits and cherish memories.

"Continuing the evolution of the vivo Y series, we are proud to introduce our latest offering, Y100. It embodies functionality, performance and reliability, all in one device. This new model is a testament to our unwavering commitment to technological innovation that meets and exceeds the needs of our consumers," said Tony Shi, GM at vivo South Africa. With its elegant design, durability, exceptional performance and user-friendly features, the vivo Y100 is set to enhance user experiences and delight consumers with every innovative feature, all at an affordable price.

The vivo Y100 is available across all major networks in the country, priced at R9 999.