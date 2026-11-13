Hitachi Vantara celebrates Datacentrix’s commitment to growth

Henry Minnaar, Datacentrix, Hitachi Vantara award.

Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading hybrid ICT systems integrator and digital transformation partner, has received the Growth Partner of the Year award from Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, in recognition of its contribution to the partnership and performance in the local market.

According to Henry Minnaar, Business Unit Manager: Infrastructure Solutions at Datacentrix, the award reflects Datacentrix’s ongoing investment in its Hitachi Vantara partnership. This includes developing technical expertise, with the highest investment in skills locally, as well as strengthening vendor engagement and identifying opportunities to bring these solutions to more customers.

“This is a strategic partnership for Datacentrix, and we’ve been laser focused on growing our enterprise data storage and digital infrastructure business by investing in our people, strengthening our technical and sales capabilities, and working closely with our strategic vendors, like Hitachi Vantara, to identify higher scale opportunities in the local marketplace,” he explains. “This award is encouraging as it recognises these efforts and the progress we’re making together.”

A more recent addition to Datacentrix’s vendor portfolio, Hitachi Vantara has already acknowledged the company’s momentum. Datacentrix is a certified Data Infrastructure and Resell partner and was named as Hitachi Vantara’s New Partner of the Year in 2025.

Says Russ Alexander, Channel Manager: Alliances and Partnerships, Africa at Hitachi Vantara: “Our relationship with Datacentrix reflects what we at Hitachi Vantara believe an organic and sustainable partnership should be: one that is deliberately cultivated over time, continually assessed and strengthened, and built to create lasting value for our mutual customers. Since the relationship began in 2019, we have seen it dynamically evolve to respond to changing market conditions and, most importantly, to the developing needs of our customers.

“Much like the principles behind cultivating a bonsai, sustainable growth requires strong roots, ongoing care and a willingness to continually shape and adapt. For us, that means regularly assessing how we engage, where we invest and how we can strengthen the partnership for the future,” Alexander continues.

“A particularly important part of that journey is Datacentrix’s renewed investment in people, skills and capability, ensuring our joint customers have access to the expertise needed to address increasingly complex data and infrastructure requirements. The company’s recent recognition illustrates that commitment to developing technical expertise and strengthening capability.

“The ‘Strongest Roots’ recognition is therefore particularly meaningful to us at Hitachi Vantara. Strong partnerships are ultimately built on sturdy foundations: people, trust, capability and shared commitment. Those roots give us the platform to continue growing together, sustainably and organically, while delivering meaningful outcomes for our customers across Africa.”

“Our recent traction in the market has been excellent, and this new recognition marks a further milestone in our partnership as both companies continue to support customers with their evolving infrastructure and cloud requirements,” Minnaar concludes.