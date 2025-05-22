Hitachi Vantara demonstrates ‘unbreakable’ storage for smarter organisations

Chandra Thirumella

Hitachi Vantara has demonstrated the capabilities of its Virtual Storage Platform One and new VSP 360 to overcome storage challenges for modern organisations.

In a webinar hosted by Hitachi Vantara, in partnership with ITWeb, storage experts outlined how the proliferation of data and complexity of IT environments made data storage and management increasingly challenging.

Chandra Thirumella, EMEA technical expert presales at Hitachi Vantara, said: “Data volumes are growing at an insane rate – not just from people. Machines and sensors are major contributors too. This data explosion comes with great responsibility and a lot of headaches around storage, keeping data safe, remaining compliant and doing it all both within budget and sustainably.”

He highlighted how Hitachi Vantara's Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) One transforms the way companies manage and leverage their data, delivering a robust data foundation with a unified experience across data platforms.

VSP One exclusively combines a common data plane, control plane and now a common data fabric for applications to consume on one platform, eliminating the need for separate solutions, infrastructures silos or data silos.

Hitachi Vantara’s VSP One introduces an unbreakable, robust data foundation that serves as the bedrock for building a more intelligent, efficient and competitive organisation. With a unified experience across data platforms, it assures data resiliency and flexibility and simplifies complex data environments. It is also ranked as the most sustainable storage in terms of power efficiency.

Thirumella highlighted the high end VSP One block 5600, which offers extreme resiliency and agility to meet enterprise scale requirements, making extreme consolidation possible with improved data performance. He also highlighted the VSP One block 20 models improve ease of use with a lower TCO, as well as VSP One software-defined storage (SDS) and VSP One Build a Hybrid Cloud Platform.

Michel Van Willigen

The newly-launched Virtual Storage Platform 360 (VSP 360) is another Hitachi Vantara game-changer, bringing to market a unified management software solution that simplifies data infrastructure management. The platform supports block, file, object and software-defined storage, bringing disparate data management tools into a single interface for greater control and predictive insights. VSP 360 with AIOps incorporates management tools for monitoring key performance indicators such as storage capacity utilisation and overall system health for optimal system performance and efficient resource management.

“VSP One and VSP 360 are game-changers for businesses across Africa. These platforms empower organisations to simplify operations, reduce costs and scale with confidence, all this while delivering the resilience and agility needed to thrive in today’s data-driven economy,” said Gerald Painter, Managing Director, Hitachi Vantara, Africa.

Michel Van Willigen, Solutions Architect at Hitachi Vantara, demonstrated the VSP One Block array, showcasing its components and built-in power redundancy and reliability live.

Attendees voted for Van Willigen to remove certain components – a drive, power supply and a host interface connection – to demonstrate the array’s reliability and performance.

Illustrating that these actions did not impact performance, Van Willigen said: “This array is tested and designed for optimal performance in any scenario: in the event of a failure in a cable, more than one drive or even an interface board, it switches over with no interruptions. Even if you lose power to half of the array, it continues to perform as it should.”

Hitachi Vantara’s IT Infrastructure and patented solutions are designed for hybrid cloud, data protection and sustainable innovation, offering the assurance of unbreakable data reliability, access and security, they concluded.