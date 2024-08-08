Hitachi Vantara empowers regional growth, innovation with Africa Partner Day

Driving mutual success and profitability.

Reseller and distributor partners of the Hitachi Vantara Partner Program will gather at the Langhams Conference Centre, in Johannesburg, on 14 August for an exclusive opportunity to discover the benefits of partnering with Hitachi Vantara.

Africa Partner Day is a celebration of Hitachi Vantara’s trusted partner ecosystem and its unlimited opportunities for growth in the region. Hitachi Vantara will share with its regional partners the latest innovations and joint solutions in its unbreakable portfolio of data infrastructure, hybrid cloud and emerging technologies and solutions, all designed to deliver powerful data-driven outcomes to customers.

The event highlights Hitachi Vantara’s commitment to driving mutual success and profitability, and to collaborating with its channel and technology alliances to meet evolving market needs and help customers deliver strategic initiatives through data-driven transformation and accelerated innovation. Attendees will gain in-person insight into Hitachi Vantara’s vision and strategy for the fiscal year and expand their portfolio knowledge through interactive sessions with subject matter experts around its new Virtual Storage Platform One series, cyber security and data protection solutions, the sustainable data centre and more.

Most importantly, the one-day in-person event will give attendees the opportunity to informally network with peers, share best practices and connect with Hitachi Vantara’s technical experts and solution leads.

"Hitachi Vantara is thrilled to convene our valued partners in Johannesburg for an unparalleled opportunity to explore the transformative potential of our solutions,” said Brendan Tobin, Channel and Alliances Manager, at Hitachi Vantara. “This event underscores our deep commitment to collaboration and innovation, empowering our partners to drive customer success and capitalise on the vast growth opportunities across the region."

Leadership discussions will include:

Perspective on Africa’s unique opportunities.

Key new areas for channel growth.

Insight on how to grow reseller business with help from the Hitachi Vantara inside sales team.

Analysis and perspectives on the necessity of decarbonising the data centre.

Hitachi Vantara extends special thanks to the event sponsors – Axiz, Brocade, Commvault and First Distribution – for their help in ensuring this event is informative, enriching and memorable for Hitachi Vantara's partners.