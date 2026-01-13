Hitachi Vantara expands pan-African reach as demand grows for world-class data solutions

Marike Wepener, Territory Manager, Hitachi Vantara.

Hitachi Vantara Africa is growing strongly in East, West and North Africa as banks and public sector organisations step up their transformation into data-driven organisations.

Marike Wepener, Territory Manager at Hitachi Vantara, says: “Over the past 18 to 24 months, we have re-established ourselves and expanded our presence in the pan-African market with the appointment of a number of new partners. We are making good headway in several countries across the continent.

“We have focused on our presence in East Africa, in Kenya specifically, with significant public sector engagements. We have also grown strongly into other neighbouring countries in East Africa; into Nigeria and Ghana in West Africa; and into Morocco and Tunisia in North Africa,” she says.

Wepener says the company has cemented its presence in these regions through a strong and growing channel partner ecosystem, with direct Hitachi representation to engage with customers out of offices in Kenya and Morocco.

“Our partner ecosystem has exceptional support and delivery capabilities to meet customer requirements and SLAs. Importantly, they are local teams who can meet directly with customers and who understand the customer requirements in each market,” she says. “Our presence in North Africa is noteworthy because many IT organisations tend to service the northern parts of Africa out of Europe due to the French speaking requirements. However, we have done a good job of building relationships with trusted partners and customers in the territory, so we now support the whole of Africa from our offices in South Africa.”

Wepener says the company’s growth in Africa can be attributed to a number of factors, including increased demand for advanced data management and AI capabilities, with world-class reliability and compliance. “The market has noted that Hitachi is not just a storage vendor, but rather a data management solution-driven organisation able to support data management compliance, which is a big driver in the African market. Hitachi also supports data availability, which is critical across markets,” she says.

Wepener adds: “A lot of banks in South Africa and across Africa run on Hitachi because they want assurances that their sensitive data will always be available to them, that the infrastructure is resilient against cyber attacks and that they will be looked after once the equipment is in place. The public sector needs equally resilient, secure infrastructure. Hitachi technology speaks to what the customers are looking for – reliability in a solutions partner,” she says. “As a result, we've made fantastic headway in some of the public sector segments, including revenue services, as well as in the financial sector. In 2026, we will also increase our focus on the healthcare sector.”

Wepener notes that there are opportunities for organisations across Africa to partner with Hitachi Vantara: “We are always open to onboarding new partners who understand Hitachi's value proposition – which encompasses a great deal more than storage. We put solutions together to speak to the customer's requirements – not only on the storage layer, but also across AI, data integration and data cataloguing.

“As demand for secure, AI‑enabled data infrastructure accelerates, we’re investing deeper across East, North and West Africa. Our commitment is simple. Reliability you can count on, local capability you can trust and outcomes that make a difference for every one of our customers,” adds Gerald Painter, Managing Director, Hitachi Vantara Africa.

For more information about partner opportunities, visit our partner portal.