Hoërskool Waterkloof builds future-ready campus through HPE Networking, One80 Technology Group partnership.

Hoërskool Waterkloof provided a first-hand look at the technology rollout that changed the school's technology ecosystem. HPE Networking and One80 SA combined their expertise to meet the specific needs and budget constraints of a government school and enable digital transformation to nurture future talent. #hpe #one80technologygroup #klofies

At the heart of Hoërskool Waterkloof’s digital transformation journey is a shared commitment to creating a future-ready learning environment where technology enhances – rather than replaces – the human experience of education. Through a long-term partnership with HPE Networking and One80 Technology Group, the school is building a connected campus designed to support both academic excellence and extracurricular achievement, while remaining mindful of the realities faced by public schools operating within strict budget constraints.

Anette Grobler, Marketing Manager at Hoërskool Waterkloof, explains that the scale of the environment makes reliable connectivity essential. “The school has over 2 000 learners, an auditorium, five computer centres, hostels accommodating 120 learners, sports fields and classrooms, all of which have to provide high-quality, stable connectivity to learners and teachers,” she says.

For Juan Nagel, Acting Deputy Principal at Hoërskool Waterkloof, the vision was always about preparing learners for the future. “My core focus was on ensuring the best possible product for both learners and staff, and to give our learners exposure to technology that would enable them to function when they leave the school for tertiary education or the workplace,” he says.

Nagel explains that after evaluating multiple providers, the school approached HPE Networking, which introduced One80 Technology Group as implementation partner. “It’s been a great partnership for the school, with HPE Networking providing the hardware and One80 bringing a wealth of experience from providing connectivity at sporting events and in the hospitality sector. They’re all very proficient and, as a result, the school is able to provide campus-wide connectivity to students, teachers and guests.”

Hoërskool Waterkloof builds future-ready campus through HPE Networking, One80 Technology Group partnership.

The solution delivers enterprise-grade infrastructure across the campus, supporting everything from digital learning platforms and Microsoft Teams sessions to future initiatives such as point-of-sale systems at the tuckshop and seamless connectivity in the school auditorium during events. Hospitality-grade installations in classrooms and communal areas also ensure the environment remains neat, scalable and easy to manage.

Jesse Machill, Commercial Director at One80 Technology Group says the company viewed the project as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to education and digital transformation within the public-school sector. “Hoërskool Waterkloof represents a forward-thinking institution committed to preparing learners for a rapidly evolving technological world, and this aligns strongly with One80’s values around innovation, empowerment and sustainable impact,” he says.

According to Machill, the project was about more than implementing technology. “Beyond delivering technology solutions, One80 wanted to help create an environment where learners and educators could access tools, knowledge and opportunities that would better prepare students for future careers in technology and business. The partnership was therefore viewed not only as a technical project, but as an investment in youth development and long-term community upliftment.”

One80’s role as a trusted advisor was particularly important in helping the school balance modern technology requirements with financial realities. “Government schools often face the challenge of balancing modern technological requirements with strict budget limitations,” says Machill. “Our approach focused on delivering scalable, cost-effective and sustainable solutions without compromising quality or performance.”

He explains that One80’s experience in infrastructure, networking, managed services and digital transformation enabled the company to recommend solutions that maximised existing resources while delivering long-term value. “We worked closely with the school to prioritise practical outcomes, phased implementation strategies and support models that ensured affordability and sustainability over time,” he says.

Mariѐ-Louise Schwartz, SMB and Commercial Account Manager at HPE Networking South Africa, says enterprise-grade networking is becoming increasingly important in education environments. “Schools rely on digital platforms for teaching, exams and administration, so enterprise-grade networking ensures reliable, secure and scalable connectivity so learning is not disrupted and security is not compromised – especially in resource-constrained environments like public schools,” she says.

According to Schwartz, several critical factors must be considered when designing networks for schools. “You need stable WiFi, strong security to protect learners and school data, easy management for IT staff and the flexibility to support many devices simultaneously without adding operational complexity. It’s also important for the customer to have full visibility and control over their network.”

The success of the project, she adds, lies in the strength of the partnership itself. “One of HPE Networking’s beliefs is ‘customer first, customer last’. We are a channel-friendly organisation, and ethical, trustworthy, long-term business relationships are how we bring it all together,” says Schwartz. “HPE Networking contributes security-first, AI-driven self-driving network technology, while One80 Technology Group provides local expertise, implementation and services. Together, we listen to the customer and help them achieve their specific outcomes, ensuring Hoërskool Waterkloof has a sustainable, secure and fit-for-purpose solution that directly supports teaching and learner goals.”

Beyond infrastructure and connectivity, the partnership is also focused on creating opportunities for learners through mentorship and internship programmes. Machill says the initiatives were designed to create meaningful pathways between education and industry. “The primary goal is to expose learners to real-world career opportunities, particularly in technology, engineering, business and digital innovation fields,” he says.

Through the mentorship programme, learners gain guidance from experienced professionals to help build confidence, career awareness and practical workplace insight, while the internship initiative provides hands-on exposure to industry environments. “Ultimately, the vision is to help learners become more prepared, competitive and confident as they transition into tertiary education and the workforce,” Machill adds.

For Nagel, the upgraded environment has already delivered tangible benefits for both learners and the broader school community. “We can offer our pupils the opportunity to work on the best platforms. They can learn robotics, use laptops and work on a network – all of which will benefit them later in life,” he says. “It also means when guests use the school facilities such as the sports fields or auditorium, they can access a stable network across the campus.”

He adds that the implementation has fundamentally elevated the school’s capabilities. “Installing a new network and hardware has taken the school to the next level from a technology perspective and in terms of what we can offer our learners.”

For all parties involved, the initiative is not simply about deploying technology. It is about enabling better educational outcomes, supporting teachers, empowering students and ensuring that schools in South Africa can provide world-class digital experiences that prepare learners for the realities of an increasingly connected world.