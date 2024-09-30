Home affairs to tap machine learning to counter fraud

Department of Home Affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber. (Photograph by DHA)

The Department of Home Affairs has put technology at the heart of its strategy to improve services.

In the week marking the Government of National Unity’s (GNU’s) first 100 days in office, home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber announced a new five-year strategic vision to turn home affairs into a digital-first department during the 2024-2029 term of office.

This new approach, dubbed Home Affairs @ home, envisions an ambitious new future, where no one has to visit a home affairs office in-person again to access routine services.

It directs that over the next five years, all of the department’s services must become fully automated, digitised and offered online at the fingertips of clients from the comfort of their own homes.

Instead of going to home affairs, the vision, under the GNU, is to bring home affairs to citizens, at home, says Schreiber.

Civic services

The department notes clients in need of routine civic services, such as obtaining or replacing an ID, passport or any certificate, must be able to apply online through a secure platform linked to their unique biometrics, in the same way that banks and the South African Revenue Service already verify transactions.

It explains that the application will then be processed through an automated risk engine that only requires human intervention in cases where anomalies are detected. All other cases will be processed automatically, digitally and securely.

Home affairs adds that once an application is complete, the resultant ID, passport or other enabling document must be shipped directly to the door of the client, regardless of whether they live in South Africa or abroad – as is already done in the case of bank cards and vehicle licences.

It points out that, over time, these vital documents will also be made available in digital format on the client’s secure online profile and in the wallet app on their phone.

Immigration services

According to the department, instead of endless paperwork and manual processes, travellers who want to visit South Africa will be required to register a profile on the secure online platform in order to submit an application for Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

The application must be adjudicated instantly, only requiring human intervention if an anomaly is detected, it notes.

As part of the ETA application process, travellers will be required to provide their biometrics to home affairs.

Over time, this system will replace paper-based visas by issuing the traveller with a unique digital code linked to their passport information.

Once they arrive at a South African port-of-entry, travellers will be required to scan their ETA code and provide another copy of their biometric information, which will then be verified against their passport and the information provided at the time of application.

Visitors who want to extend their stay or modify their status will be able to submit applications through the same secure online platform for instant adjudication.

Safety and security

The department believes Home Affairs @ home will contribute to restoring the integrity of South Africa’s national security.

Using the same biometric technology that already secures smartphones, online banking and other critical platforms, the automated risk engine must be able to identify and prevent attempts of identity fraud, it states.

Using the latest machine learning technology, the risk engine will instantly detect fraudulent documents, or documents that have been re-used in multiple applications.

Before issuing an outcome, it will also cross-reference all applications for visas against domestic and international criminal and other databases.

By integrating biometric information, local and global databases and travel authorisation with the movement control system at all ports-of-entry under the Border Management Authority, the risk engine will notify immigration officials in real-time whenever a traveller has failed to exit the country by the time their authorisation has expired, it says.

This will make it impossible for travellers who overstay to evade detection, while providing biometric information on all foreigners in the country to enable instant verification of their status.

“Through the implementation of this vision over the next five years, we aim to enable everyone with an internet connection to access home affairs services online – and it will transform every library or community centre equipped with an internet connection into a virtual home affairs office,” says Schreiber.

“While we undertake the process of digital transformation, these reforms will also be supplemented by the rapid advancement of existing partnerships with accredited banks and retailers, to expand the footprint of home affairs across the length and breadth of the country without incurring the costs and delays of investing in new brick-and-mortar buildings.

“After years of budget cuts, home affairs now only has 40% of the staff required to provide adequate services under the current model that requires every client to physically visit offices for even the most routine transactions. The existing business model is not financially sustainable or future-proof, and needs to be replaced by a new model that enables clients to access our services wherever they are.”

Schreiber points out that digital transformation is also essential in order for home affairs to play its catalytic role in pursuing the apex priority of the GNU, which is to grow the economy and create jobs.

“In order to attract millions more tourists, as well as the investment and skills our economy desperately needs, antiquated, inefficient and paper-based red tape must go.”

In rolling out this ambitious vision for a re-imagined and digitally-transformed department over the next five years, the department will be guided by one central aim: to provide the best possible experience to the end-users of home affairs services, the department asserts.

"At home affairs, each and every one of the 62 million people of South Africa, as well as millions more international visitors, are our clients. It is with them and their interests at the forefront that we will work during the 2024-2029 term of office to deliver dignity to all through our vision of Home Affairs @ home,” Schreiber says.