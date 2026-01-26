HONOR breaks Guinness World Records title with unbreakable AI smartphone, HONOR X9d

HONOR X9d sets new record.

HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company and local leader in AI-driven smart devices, has officially broken a new Guinness World Records title for the highest drop of a smartphone showcasing the durability of its latest device, the HONOR X9d. The record-breaking achievement was secured after the HONOR X9d survived an intact drop from a height of 6.133 metres,(1) setting a new global benchmark for smartphone toughness and further strengthening the brand’s legacy in durability and innovation.

Raising the bar for smartphone durability

The HONOR X9 series has always been defined by strength and reliability. The HONOR X9c earned industry-wide recognition for its reinforced curved glass. At the same time, the new HONOR X9d pushes boundaries even further, combining cutting-edge materials, AI optimisation and engineering precision to deliver unmatched resilience. This latest achievement proves why the HONOR X9d is rightfully positioned as “the unbreakable AI smartphone”.

Figure 1: Colours may vary, only available in Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black.

A legacy of breaking records

For HONOR, breaking records is more than a headline; it’s a tradition built on innovation and consistency. The HONOR Magic V5 previously set a record by lifting 104 kilograms while suspended, redefining strength in the foldable category. Meanwhile, the HONOR X9c captured global attention in the Philippines by setting a Guinness World Records title for the most people performing a mobile phone drop test simultaneously, during which 264 devices were dropped together without a single one breaking.

Built to withstand the extreme

The HONOR X9d is the first smartphone to receive both the SGS Triple-Resistant Premium Performance Certification and the SGS 5-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification.(2) Its six-layer drop-resistant structure and HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Technology enable it to withstand impacts on more than 10 types of stone and rough surfaces, including marble, asphalt and cobblestone.

The device also carries an IP69K rating for water and dust resistance.(3) Surviving 30 minutes underwater at depths of 1.5 metres, while supporting underwater photography up to six metres deep.

With AI Heavy Rain Touch and AI Glove Touch, the phone remains responsive in challenging weather, and One-Tap Dust and Water Ejection ensures uninterrupted speaker performance. Its advanced temperature monitoring guarantees stability from -30°C to 55°C,(4) even under high-pressure jets or splashes of 85°C hot water.

Setting a new standard for durability and innovation

With rigorous tests and adherence to the highest quality standards, HONOR continues to redefine what long-term reliability means in consumer technology. The Guinness World Record achievement reinforces the company’s vision to combine human-centric AI innovation with engineering excellence, creating devices that are as resilient as they are intelligent.

“The HONOR X9d is not just another milestone; it’s a statement,” said Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR South Africa. “This record reflects our relentless pursuit of quality, durability and innovation that puts real value in consumers’ hands. This approach has been warmly embraced in Mzansi.

(1) The Guinness World Records title for the “highest drop of a smartphone” was achieved by HONOR on September 2025, with the HONOR X9d surviving a free fall from a height of 6.133 metres under controlled testing conditions. Record verified and certified by Guinness World Records.

(2) This phone has obtained the Swiss SGS 5-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification, complying with SGS’s reliability technical specifications. As a precision electronic product, there is still a risk of damage if the phone falls. Please be careful to avoid drops or collisions.

(3) The phone has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and reaches the IP69K level in accordance with ISO20653: 2023 standards. Splash, water and dust resistance are not permanently effective, and the protective performance may decrease due to daily wear and tear. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.

(4) Data from HONOR labs. Under the ambient temperature of 55°C, HONOR X9d can stand by normally and supports the use of call, contact and text messaging functions. The actual experience may vary depending on factors such as device ageing, network environment, user habits and differences in the phone's temperature rise. Please refer to the actual experience.

