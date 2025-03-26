HONOR continues to set the bar with innovative AI, user-first features with its Magic7 Pro

HONOR Magic7 Pro.

As smartphones continue to evolve, AI features are becoming an integral part of the user experience. Brands are constantly striving to stand out by introducing new technology and meaningful upgrades. The HONOR Magic7 Pro is a prime example of this innovation, delivering cutting-edge AI capabilities that go beyond the expected. With a strong focus on AI advancements and user privacy, HONOR provides a compelling option for those seeking more than just minor enhancements.

AI user experience

One of the standout AI features HONOR introduced is AI Magic Portal, which allows users to draw a circle around an object they want to search for and instantly retrieve results. This feature enables users to not only search but also drag objects into booking, navigation or messaging apps for a seamless and intuitive experience.

Another innovative feature from HONOR is the Magic Capsule, which allows users to display key information such as notifications, music and routines directly on the lock screen. Enhancing convenience further, Magic Capsule supports eye-tracking, making it easier for users to interact with their devices hands-free.

One of the biggest concerns for smartphone users today is accessibility to AI features. HONOR remains committed to offering advanced AI capabilities without additional costs, ensuring that users can fully benefit from the latest technology without subscriptions or hidden fees.

AI photography and camera capabilities

AI-powered cameras play a crucial role in improving photo quality by enhancing motion detection, zoom functionality and scene optimisation, allowing users to capture the perfect shot in any scenario.

The HONOR Magic7 Pro stands out with its AI Super Zoom and AI Motion Sensing Capture, delivering sharper, faster and more detailed photos, particularly in dynamic or long-distance shots. These AI-driven enhancements ensure that users can capture high-quality images effortlessly.

AI capabilities others missed

Some of the AI features introduced by HONOR have yet to be adopted by any other brand, indicating that HONOR is leading the way and thinking ahead when it comes to AI in devices. For example, HONOR has been always dedicated to advancing on-device AI while prioritising user privacy and data security.

A prime example of this is the AI Deepfake Detection technology, designed to protect users from deepfake scams – especially during video calls. This technology works directly on the device to ensure privacy, reinforcing HONOR’s dedication to responsible AI solutions.

Additionally, HONOR has introduced eye-tracking technology, enabling users to interact with their phones hands-free. With this feature, users can open notifications, scroll and navigate apps using only their eye movements, further enhancing accessibility and convenience.

With the rapid advancements in AI-driven smartphone technology, users are becoming more discerning about the upgrades that truly matter. Many long-time smartphone users are now choosing to hold onto their devices, waiting for meaningful software and hardware innovations rather than upgrading to models that offer only incremental improvements.