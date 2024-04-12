HONOR Magic V2 Foldable – the ultimate business tool

Johannesburg, 12 Apr 2024
Smartphones have become prevalent in the business world – from the D-suite to the C-suite and even start-up entrepreneurs; every career-minded person chooses a smartphone that has the capabilities to assist them in their business tasks.
According to Google, 75% of users say their devices make them more productive at work – whether it be a tablet or smartphone. It’s not surprising that entrepreneurs and executives alike have adopted the use of devices with aplomb – it allows for a remarkable degree of responsiveness and agility in business – providing an even bigger edge over competitors.
With that being said, not just any smartphone will do when it comes to becoming an effective business tool. HONOR, a brand that is determined to close the gap in the competitive market, has spent the last two years hard at work to produce a tablet-like smartphone that is not only visually stunning but can also address the needs of the avid business person, with the HONOR Magic V2 – the world’s thinnest and lightest inward foldable device.
Four essential features have been identified when it comes to making a smartphone the ideal business partner, and how the HONOR Magic V2 successfully integrated these capabilities to provide the ultimate executive essential:
Productivity first
The majority of smartphones currently on the market were not developed to support productivity, they were designed for enhanced communication and entertainment. Business professionals look for a smart device that will enable them to work more efficiently.
One key advantage of the HONOR Magic V2 is its multitasking capabilities. This foldable device can run several apps simultaneously – very similar to a computer or laptop. Thanks to a larger tablet-like screen, those working on a deadline can open their e-mail on one side while drafting a report on the other side of the screen – which assists in maintaining focus and increasing productivity.
Long-lasting battery
When it comes to using a smartphone for business needs, there will come times when people don’t have access to a charger or outlet during long work days. In situations like this, a flimsy battery might result in missing an important meeting or deadline – a device with a battery that can last longer than a 15-hour workday is essential.
The HONOR Magic V2 houses a 5 000mAh HONOR Silicon-Carbon Dual Battery, which offers a high-capacity battery in a slim, foldable design. An essential hardware feature, the upgraded battery promises an even longer lifespan, about 19 hours of consistent use on a single charge, which is especially beneficial for business professionals. Made to last throughout the day without compromise, the battery caters to the needs of individuals with dynamic, business-orientated lifestyles.
Top-notch security
Possibly one of the most important features: if business-critical data gets leaked – it could be the financial end for a business. Choosing a device that has been built for security means business-sensitive data is always safeguarded.
Knowing the difference between personal and private use, HONOR has developed a new feature called Parallel Space. Users will be able to create separate profiles, each providing individualised and secure storage for confidential documents and assets – an ideal addition when using the device for both work and personal use.
Device syncing
Every business owner, entrepreneur or executive is most likely to switch between a smartphone, laptop and desktop throughout the day. The tendency to make use of multiple devices means that a smartphone should be able to sync information between devices without interrupting the workflow.
The HONOR Magic V2 comes equipped with HONOR Connect, a feature that allows the user to automatically connect multiple devices in one ecosystem. Information and files can flow between devices seamlessly, providing a more convenient and efficient workspace for the professional user.
HONOR has developed a device that not only offers a sleek, durable design that can withstand almost any situation, but also acts as the perfect business partner for any executive.
Experience the magic of the HONOR Magic V2 – available in black with a special vegan leather back at selected network providers. The recommended retail price for the device is R39 999.
For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.honor.com/za/phones/honor-magic-v2/.
