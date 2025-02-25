HONOR via Qualcomm’s sponsorship with Manchester United: Bringing 115 years of Manchester United history to life with AI Photo Upscale on Magic7 Pro powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform

AI Photo Upscale on Magic7 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform.

To commemorate the 115th anniversary of the first game at Old Trafford, HONOR today announced that its new AI photo upscaling feature on the HONOR Magic7 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform,[1] has revitalised iconic historical photographs of Manchester United's legendary stadium, nicknamed "Theatre of Dreams" in connection with Qualcomm Technologies' sponsorship of the club. Since 1910, Old Trafford has been the stage for countless unforgettable moments in world football. Now, HONOR's AI technology powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite brings these treasured images into the 21st century, enhancing their clarity and detail.

From 1910 to 2025 with HONOR AI Upscale

The new HONOR Magic7 Pro, powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, offers a wide range of powerful AI photography features, from AI Super Zoom and AI Enhanced Portrait to AI Motion Sensing Capture. Its self-developed AI Upscale is a new addition, which allows users to easily restore damaged or faded old portrait photos by eliminating scratches, enhancing resolution and improving clarity to bring back cherished memories. The HONOR Magic7 Pro’s AI Upscale restored and enhanced over 40 photographs from Old Trafford’s archives, turning faded relics into polished images fit for the 21st century to showcase the technology and demonstrate Qualcomm Technologies’ innovative sponsorship with the club in delivering unique fan experiences with their partners.

Restored photographs.

“These restored photographs are an invaluable contribution to celebrating Manchester United's history, offering a glimpse into the very first moments at Old Trafford,” commented Jason Leach, club historian at Manchester United. “The AI Upscale by HONOR is truly remarkable. It's like stepping back in time, allowing us to see these scenes with amazing clarity. Some details that were lost to time are now more visible, bringing the atmosphere of that first game in 1910 to life for modern fans. It's a fantastic way to celebrate 115 years of the Theatre of Dreams.”

“Old Trafford is a symbol of tradition and excellence, so we're thrilled that our AI technology, powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite, can play a role in preserving its legacy through Qualcomm Technologies’ sponsorship of the club,” said Wei Luo, Chief Imaging Architect at HONOR. “The HONOR Magic7 Pro's AI Upscale isn't just about improving photos, it's about connecting people with magic moments from the past. We believe that AI can be a powerful tool for preserving cultural heritage, and this content is a perfect example of that potential. We're excited for fans to see these restored images and experience the history of Old Trafford in a whole new light, thanks to Qualcomm Technologies’ sponsorship of the club.”

“It's fantastic to see this technology bring Manchester United’s illustrious history to life,” said Judd Heape, vice-president, product management at Qualcomm Technologies. “Our advanced AI ISP enables powerful, AI-driven photography features that make it easy for users to capture and preserve life’s most memorable moments. Our collaborations with HONOR and Manchester United powerfully demonstrate how on-device generative AI features enable the camera systems on the HONOR Magic7 Pro to deliver ultra-clear portrait photography so Manchester United fans can enjoy around the world.”

Discover the magic of the HONOR Magic7 Pro's AI Upscale, powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite, and see more restored photos from Old Trafford's history here.

[1] Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies and/or its subsidiaries.