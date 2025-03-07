HONOR's AI Deepfake Detection technology set for global roll-out in April 2025

Marco Kamiya, UNIDO Representative, Sub-Regional Office in Jakarta.

Global technology brand HONOR is proud to announce that its groundbreaking AI Deepfake Detection technology will be available globally, starting April 2025. First unveiled at IFA 2024, this cutting-edge feature is designed to empower users in the fight against the growing threat of deepfakes by providing immediate warnings through real-time analysis of video and image content.

The proliferation of sophisticated deepfakes highlights an urgent need for international co-operation and advanced technological solutions to combat misinformation. This concern is echoed by Marco Kamiya, UNIDO Representative, Sub-Regional Office in Jakarta, who recently addressed the rising number of AI-related fraud cases. Kamiya emphasised the necessity for global collaboration, increased funding and private sector involvement in employee training, alongside the establishment of industry standards to mitigate these risks. While labelling AI-generated content is widely advocated, HONOR believes that proactive detection measures and robust industry co-operation are paramount for comprehensive protection.

As a leader in human-centric innovation, HONOR has taken proactive steps to shield users from the escalating prevalence of deepfakes. The company’s proprietary AI Deepfake Detection technology leverages sophisticated algorithms to analyse subtle inconsistencies that often escape the human eye. These include pixel-level synthetic imperfections, border compositing artefacts, inter-frame continuity and inconsistencies in facial features such as face-to-ear hairstyle matching. When manipulated content is detected, an immediate warning is issued, helping users identify and avoid deepfake risks.

HONOR’s AI Deepfake Detection technology has garnered significant attention from global leaders and industry experts. Notably, King Felipe VI has expressed concerns over the increasing use of AI in identity theft and scams in Spain. His positive response and inquiries about detecting simulated faces underscore the technology’s far-reaching implications and the necessity for continued innovation in this critical field.

With the global roll-out of this pioneering technology in April 2025, HONOR reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding digital integrity and fostering a safer online environment.

Please click here to view "HONOR Deepfake infographic".