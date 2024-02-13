HONOR's Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display redefines durability

Durable and trustworthy X Series.

The HONOR X Series is renowned for its commitment to quality, with each smartphone undergoing countless quality tests to ensure their resilience in all possible scenarios. HONOR remains steadfast in its dedication to maintaining top-notch quality throughout every stage of product development.

Being a global leader of smart devices, the brand says it is serious about quality, putting its products through more than 400 tests to make sure they can handle any situation. Having over 600 quality standards for design, development, materials and manufacturing, an HONOR smartphone meets more than 20 global certification standards before it’s ready to hit the market.

Recently, the HONOR X9b 5G, the latest addition to the durable and trustworthy X Series, was launched in South Africa. What is particularly noteworthy about the new smartphone is its robust and innovative HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display, which is anticipated to surpass expectations in terms of exceptional quality and durability. Here's an in-depth look at the reasons behind this.

HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display: 360° drop resistance

Human-centric design means preparing for unfavourable outcomes such as dropping your phone. With foresight and innovation, HONOR demonstrates that in its new HONOR X9b 5G smartphone. Equipped with the cutting-edge HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display, the HONOR X9b 5G ensures next-level durability and stability. Featuring an unconventional material that forms a shock-absorbing structure around the phone, the HONOR X9b 5G offers impressive resistance to drops of up to 1.5 metres,(1) and provides 360° protection to all faces and corners of the phone.

Three layers of protection.

The HONOR X9b features a new generation of protection with a three-layer structure of partial reinforcement of the screen, offering buffer and sealing protection inside the main body.

Created after hundreds of experiments to test its shock-absorbing properties, the HONOR X9b 5G is the first phone to feature HONOR’s Ultra-Bounce technology. The three layers of protection provide multiple support for the screen, frame and internal compartments that surround the screen and the device to ensure stability and durability.

Preventing cracked screens.

HONOR special materials for cushioning

Moreover, the brand new HONOR materials are created using very tiny pores, which assist to absorb up to 1.2 times the impact of a fall,(2) acting as an airbag to prevent cracked screens or damage.

This technology goes beyond limits in terms of temperature, sunlight, exposure and even prolonged use, allowing the user to have a reliable and durable built-in solution that delivers the utmost protection for the device. With these new innovations, the HONOR X9b 5G boasts a first in the industry to receive a Five-Star Overall Drop Resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS.

Drop resistance certified.

Upholding the strong tradition of the robust HONOR X Series, the HONOR X9b 5G makes its debut with exciting enhancements that elevate the user experience, boasting remarkable improvements in display quality, expanded photography capabilities and enhanced battery and hardware performance.

Design and availability

The HONOR X9b 5G is available for purchase at your nearest MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C for R12 999. It possesses a sleek and modern aesthetic design with meticulous craftsmanship and exquisite detail, and can be found in two colours(3) – Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black.

for more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.hihonor.com/za/phones/honor-x9b/.



(1) Data from HONOR labs.



(2) Data from HONOR labs.

(3) Colour availability may vary by region.