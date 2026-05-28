How AI needs to be adopted at scale to ensure value and impact

Catherine de Klerk, Customer Success Manager at Accelera Digital Group (ADG).

Artificial intelligence (AI) has moved far beyond the experimental fringe and is now a defining force in productivity, competitiveness and societal progress.

However, the true magic of AI happens at scale. It shouldn't just be a series of isolated experiments; it needs to be a core, connected capability woven into the very fabric of an organisation, explains Catherine de Klerk, Customer Success Manager at Accelera Digital Group (ADG).

Her point reflects a growing global consensus that the next wave of impact will come from broad, strategic adoption rather than incremental experimentation.

This imperative is echoed in Google’s AI Opportunity Agenda, which argues that governments, companies and civil society must work together to invest in infrastructure, develop an AI-ready workforce and promote widespread adoption to unlock AI’s full potential.

De Klerk emphasises that this aligns closely with the philosophy that AI transformation is not a technology project, but rather an organisational shift. Organisations need the right foundations, the right people and the right scale.

Building the backbone

The AI Opportunity Agenda highlights that progress depends on robust AI infrastructure, research capacity and pro-innovation frameworks that enable responsible growth. Without these foundations, organisations risk fragmented deployments that never reach enterprise-wide impact.

“We see many businesses dabbling with AI tools, but without unified data, governance and scalable platforms, they hit a ceiling. True value emerges when AI is integrated across workflows, channels and decision-making systems,” De Klerk explains.

This mirrors Google’s call for co-ordinated investment to ensure AI fulfils its promise across industries and communities, not just in isolated pockets.

Scale requires people

Google’s Beyond AI Optimism research reveals a striking disconnect – while executives are bullish about AI’s impact, employees often feel unprepared, under-trained and unsupported. Only 3% of companies have truly transformed with AI at scale.

This human element is where De Klerk believes the real work begins. "AI transformations fail the moment people feel left behind," she warns. "It"s not just about teaching someone to use a tool; it's about showing them how that tool elevates their unique skills and makes their work more meaningful."

The research reinforces her view that real transformation comes when AI moves from saving time to sparking innovation, increasing creativity by 65% and boosting innovation by 57% in highly transformed organisations.

Scale requires purpose

AI’s value extends beyond productivity. Google’s Impact Report shows how AI-enabled initiatives reduce project time by two-thirds and cut costs by half for social-impact organisations, while supporting millions of learners, researchers and communities worldwide.

“When AI is applied with purpose – whether to improve customer experience, strengthen operations or uplift communities – it becomes a multiplier of impact. Scale is not just about size; it’s about significance,” says De Klerk.

The report’s focus on knowledge, skills, scientific progress and stronger communities demonstrates how AI can unlock opportunity at a global level when deployed intentionally and inclusively.

Scale requires adoption

The AI Opportunity Agenda stresses that widespread adoption across governments, small businesses and traditional industries is essential to ensure AI’s benefits reach everyone.

“AI cannot sit in innovation labs. It must live in customer service, finance, logistics, HR, marketing – everywhere. That’s when organisations start seeing exponential returns,” says De Klerk.

The potential of AI is undeniable, but it remains just that – potential – until organisations commit to scaling it with a deliberate and inclusive strategy.

“The winners in the AI era will be the organisations that scale with purpose. Not the fastest adopters, but the most intentional,” adds De Klerk.

With the right infrastructure, empowered people and a commitment to broad adoption, AI becomes more than a tool. It becomes a catalyst for innovation, resilience and long-term impact, for both businesses and society alike.