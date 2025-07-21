How business development is supposed to be done in technology

Thami Dineka, Managing Director of KTS Cyber Security. (Image: Supplied)

In today’s fast-paced digital world, business development in technology is no longer a linear function – it is a strategic, data-driven, network-leveraging discipline that determines whether a company leads, follows or fades. As we stand at the intersection of innovation and socio-economic transformation, especially within the African continent, the role of business development becomes not just about generating leads but about shaping the future.

The strategic nature of business development in technology

Business development in the tech industry is about more than just closing deals. It is a holistic process that combines sales, marketing, public relations, market positioning and brand visibility. Unlike traditional sales-focused account management, business development looks at the entire ecosystem: what the customer needs, what the market is doing and how to position the company both tactically and strategically.

Key to this approach is the leveraging of networks, data and insights:

Networks provide warm access to decision-makers, influencers and ecosystem partners – critical in B2B technology environments where trust and relationships drive business.

Data allows us to identify market trends, buying behaviours and customer pain points with accuracy. Informed decisions outperform gut feelings.

Insight, when drawn from market intelligence, customer feedback and competitor analysis, helps sharpen go-to-market strategies and product offerings.

This is especially important in Africa where infrastructure, access and localisation can vary significantly across borders. The ability to adapt and shape offerings to the local context is vital – and that requires a business development team that doesn’t just sell but builds.

Customer-centric development and market positioning

Today, customer involvement is critical in shaping tech solutions. Gone are the days when vendors pushed products and hoped for uptake. Instead, successful business development means co-developing solutions with customers, aligning on pain points and integrating feedback loops into product iterations.

At the same time, positioning the company in the market involves more than branding – it requires visibility in the right forums, alignment with relevant industry standards and advocacy within policy frameworks. Strategic PR, thought leadership and participation in panels, industry bodies and public forums all help to frame the company as a leading voice in the sector.

The current state of technology in Africa

Africa’s technology landscape is evolving rapidly. Key trends include:

Growing investment in data centres, fintech, AI, cloud and cyber security.

Rising mobile penetration and a shift towards digital-first service delivery.

Expansion of connectivity infrastructure across urban and rural areas.

However, challenges such as policy inconsistency, infrastructure gaps and limited local manufacturing remain. This is where original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and government-led initiatives step in.

The role of OEMs and government initiatives

OEMs play a critical role in Africa’s digital development – providing foundational technology, enabling knowledge transfer and supporting skills development. Many have established local partnerships and training programmes to upskill talent and build local capacity.

Meanwhile, government initiatives are also critical drivers. In South Africa, institutions such as the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) are central to government tech procurement, ensuring alignment with digital transformation goals and improving service delivery. SITA promotes local innovation and supports the development of emerging ICT SMEs through government procurement.

Programmes like the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (PC4IR) and digital transformation frameworks in various departments reflect an intent to drive inclusive, technology-enabled growth.

Understanding procurement laws: PFMA and MFMA

For any business development manager (BDM) working in the public sector, understanding the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) is non-negotiable. These laws govern how government entities procure goods and services, with a focus on transparency, value for money and compliance.

Key elements every BDM should understand:

Competitive bidding is preferred, but exceptions exist under regulated conditions.

Tender thresholds define when open bidding is required versus limited bidding.

Preferential Procurement Regulations under the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Act impact scoring and supplier selection.

The use of central supplier databases and adherence to National Treasury guidelines are mandatory for public sector transactions.

Being compliant means understanding how the decision-making matrix works, aligning your value proposition with departmental mandates and ensuring that all proposals comply with regulatory frameworks.

Conclusion: The evolved role of the business development manager

In the modern tech landscape – especially in Africa – the business development manager is no longer just a deal closer. They are strategists, relationship architects, market educators and policy navigators.

To succeed, BDMs must integrate deep customer engagement, market insight, policy knowledge and brand-building into their practice. They must become trusted advisors – not just to customers, but to their own organisations.

As Africa continues to digitise, the opportunity is immense. But it will be seized only by those who understand that technology business development is not about selling solutions. It’s about creating them – together with the market, for the market.