How do unified XDR platforms differ from API-based integrated XDR platforms?

Unified vs integrated XDR platforms.

It is vital that security leaders understand the distinctions between deeply unified and API-based integrated platforms within their organisations, as these differences can significantly impact costs and efficiency.

API or telemetry integrations involve multiple vendors developing integrated extended detection and response (XDR) platforms, resulting in disparate security solutions with varying data structures and functionalities that are inefficient and expensive. On the other hand, deeply unified platforms are created by a single vendor, enabling deep integration of security controls, collaborative use cases and a shared data structure within a unified database.

Unified vs integrated XDR platforms: What's the difference?

1. No added costs to access XDR. Through the consolidation of security tools and workflows, unified XDR simplifies your security set-up and reduces related expenses. Unified XDR solutions incorporate automation and orchestration capabilities, streamlining security operations to minimise manual interventions.

2. Deep integrations through unification

It is vital to get comprehensive data, logs and telemetry unification for a deep and meaningful native integration that enables new detection and response capabilities over time.

3. Integrated XDR becomes vulnerable to API versioning

The sustainability of an API-based XDR in the medium to long term is risky. Vendors may apply API changes requiring constant updates to take advantage of new and existing API features. These changes and updates can lead to integration and compatibility issues.

4. Lack of standard integration capabilities

Even in the short term, the lack of standards in the APIs makes XDR implementations highly dependent on what other vendors implement in their security control. This makes it difficult to consistently retrieve the same data and respond to attackers. Regardless of the integrated solution, it is challenging to implement a consistent and complete multi-vendor and cross-domain security programme.

5. Lack of implementation access for deep integration and adaptability to new requirements

Efficient cross-domain unified security and the ability to detect new attack techniques are only possible if the integration of security controls is native, with the same data structure, and driven by a single vendor. This unification in a single security platform is the only efficient way to build an extended detection and response framework.

