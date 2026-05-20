How integrated production planning gives manufacturers more control

How production planning software gives manufacturers better control. (Image source: 123RF)

If you’re in manufacturing, you know that clarity equals control. Manufacturing control becomes difficult when production runs on spreadsheets, paper job cards, whiteboards, manual updates and memory. Production planning software gives manufacturers greater visibility on the shop floor.

QuickEasy BOS manufacturing ERP with built-in production planning functionality offers true ‘top floor to shop floor’ visibility. Your planning, job cards, routings, stock, purchasing, costing, timekeeping and reporting work from the same system.

Key takeaways

Production planning software helps manufacturers control jobs, materials, schedules, operators, work centres and costs.

QuickEasy BOS ERP incorporates work orders, job cards, routing forms, multiple routings, Kanban boards, materials views, timekeeping views, Gantt charts and job tracking.

Because production planning is part of your ERP system, your factory floor connects to inventory, purchasing, finance and reporting.

This is how manufacturers modernise : A single system that reduces manual admin, improves stock accuracy, manages changing priorities and costs clearly.

What does manufacturing control mean?

Manufacturing control means you can answer the important production questions without chasing five different people.

True manufacturing control shows you

Open jobs

Job stages

Materials needed

Available stock

Which work centres are busy

Which operators are assigned

Which jobs are running late

What each job is costing

Whether production can meet the required date

When those answers are hidden in separate files, paper forms or people’s heads, your business becomes harder to manage. Production planning software brings those answers into one working system.

Related: How QuickEasy’s production planning capabilities support better manufacturing

Why disconnected production planning creates problems

Most production problems start as small information gaps. A job card is updated late. A material shortage is only picked up when work should begin. A work centre is overloaded, but the schedule does not show it clearly. Purchasing only hears about a requirement when production is already waiting. Finance only sees the true cost after the job is complete.

These gaps slow the business down and create pressure between departments. When production planning is connected to the rest of your ERP system, those teams work from the same operational information.

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QuickEasy ERP’s production planning functions around how your factory works

Your production process should not have to fit a rigid system. QuickEasy BOS ERP supports different production documents and workflows, including work orders, job cards, routing forms, multiple routings and JDF and Switch integration for printing businesses. This gives your team a structured way to plan work, issue instructions and manage production steps in a format that fits your operation.

This is useful because manufacturers do not all work the same way. A printing business may need production flows that move through pre-press, print, finishing and dispatch. An engineering business may need routing through cutting, machining, assembly and inspection. A packaging manufacturer may need to manage materials, batches, finishing processes and repeat work. The system gives you structure without forcing every manufacturer into the same workflow.

QuickEasy production planning.

Give each team the production view they need

QuickEasy gives your team several planning views, including Kanban boards, jobs view, materials view, timekeeping view, board view and Gantt charts. This helps each role focus on what matters.

You are not forcing everyone to interpret the same spreadsheet. You are giving each team a clearer view of the part of production they need to manage.

See production bottlenecks earlier

A production plan is only useful if it reflects the real factory. Machines get busy. Materials arrive late. Operators are unavailable. Jobs take longer than expected. One task depends on another. Required dates change.

QuickEasy helps you manage real production constraints such as work centre loading, material requisition progress, estimated versus actual time, estimated versus actual quantities, required dates, bottlenecks, operator availability and job dependencies. This gives you earlier warning.

Instead of only finding out that a job is late when the customer asks for an update, you can see where pressure is building while there is still time to act. That may mean moving work, adjusting the schedule, following up on materials, changing priorities or warning the customer earlier.

Track shop floor progress while work is happening

Planning gives you the starting point. Tracking gives you control while the work is in progress. QuickEasy helps your team monitor task progress by quantity, task progress by hours, operator assignments, routing statuses, late jobs, busy work centres, time to start and job status changes.

This reduces the gap between the factory floor and the office. When progress is captured properly, management can see what is moving and what is stuck. Production records become more accurate. Customer updates become easier. Job costing becomes more reliable.

It also reduces the need for constant manual follow-ups. Your managers should not have to walk the floor every hour just to understand whether the schedule is still on track.

Adjust production plans when priorities change

When your production plan lives in spreadsheets, changes are hard to manage. One person updates the plan, another person works from the old version, and the factory loses time.

QuickEasy allows you to adjust production planning using features such as reset planning from now, dependency-based task adjustments, batching orders by start date and status, scheduling by required date, and Gantt-based timeline and dependency views. This helps your team respond to change without rebuilding the plan manually every time something moves.

Connect production planning to stock control

Stock accuracy has a direct impact on production. If materials are missing, incorrectly counted, allocated elsewhere or sitting in the wrong location, your production plan becomes unreliable. When production planning is connected to inventory management, your team can see what is available, what is required and what needs attention before work starts.

This helps reduce:

Production delays caused by missing materials

Emergency purchasing

Overbuying

Stock-outs

Finished goods delays

Poor cashflow caused by excess stock

The benefit is simple: your production plan is stronger when it is based on accurate stock information.

Related: What ERP solution should I choose for inventory management?

Give purchasing more time to act

Purchasing works better with early warning. If buyers only find out about material shortages when production is ready to begin, they are forced into reactive decisions. That often leads to urgent orders, higher costs, supplier pressure and avoidable delays.

With production planning inside QuickEasy BOS ERP, purchasing can see what materials are needed for upcoming work. This helps your team plan around supplier lead times, imported materials, stock levels and replenishment needs. For South African manufacturers, this makes a huge difference. Imported materials, port delays, supplier constraints and long lead times can affect production quickly. Better planning gives purchasing more time to protect the schedule.

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Understand job costs more clearly

A job can look profitable when it is quoted and still lose margin during production. That happens when labour takes longer than expected, materials are overused, rework is needed, downtime increases or actual costs are only captured after the job is complete.

Production planning software helps you compare estimated and actual production information. That gives you better answers to questions like:

Did the job cost what we expected?

Did we use more material than planned?

Did labour take longer than estimated?

Was there rework?

Are we quoting similar jobs correctly?

Which products or customers are affecting margin?

When production planning connects to inventory and accounting, costing becomes part of the way the business runs. It is no longer a late manual exercise.

Improve reporting for management

Management cannot control production properly with late reports and manual updates. You need a clear view of what is open, what is delayed, what is complete, where stock is being used, what production is costing and where bottlenecks are forming.

QuickEasy connects production planning to dashboards and interactive reports, so you can see what is planned, what is happening, what has changed, what it is costing and where improvements are needed.

That helps you make decisions earlier. Instead of waiting until month-end to understand where production lost time or margin, you can spot issues while there is still room to respond.

Related: How to safely modernise your business (without losing data, control or sleep)

Bring your production planning into one business system

QuickEasy BOS ERP helps you manage production as part of your wider business operation. You plan jobs, create work orders, manage routings, check materials, track progress, monitor operators, adjust schedules, manage costs and report on performance from one connected system.

That gives you stronger control across manufacturing, inventory, purchasing, finance and reporting.

If your current process depends on spreadsheets, paper job cards and manual updates, it may be time to move production planning into a system that gives your whole team a clearer view.

Book a demo and see how QuickEasy BOS ERP can help you manage production with more control.

FAQs

How does production planning software improve manufacturing control?

Production planning software improves manufacturing control by helping you plan jobs, check materials, manage schedules, track progress and monitor costs. When it is part of your ERP system, production also connects to inventory, purchasing, finance and reporting.

What is the best way to control production in a manufacturing business?

The best way to control production is to work from one connected system where job cards, stock, purchasing, scheduling, labour tracking, costing and reporting are linked. This reduces manual admin and gives your team a clearer view of what is happening.

Why do manufacturers need production planning software?

Manufacturers need production planning software because spreadsheets and paper job cards become difficult to manage as orders, materials, costs and production steps increase. A connected system helps you reduce delays, improve stock accuracy and track work more clearly.

Can production planning software help with job costing?

Yes. Production planning software can help you compare estimated and actual costs, including material usage, labour time, rework and production activity. This gives you better margin visibility and helps you quote future jobs more accurately.

How does QuickEasy BOS ERP support production planning?

QuickEasy BOS ERP supports production planning with work orders, job cards, routing forms, multiple planning views, Gantt charts, material tracking, timekeeping, operator tracking, cost tracking, dashboards and interactive reports. Because it is ERP-based, production connects to stock, purchasing, accounting and reporting, to streamline complex operations.