How Intellergy pivoted from consulting to fintech: A conversation with CEO Suman Moodley

Suman Moodley, CEO Intellergy.

In celebration of its 11-year milestone, Intellergy sat down with CEO Suman Moodley to reflect on the company’s journey from a technology consulting start-up to a fast growing fintech innovator. In this candid conversation, Moodley shares insights on the pivotal moments that shaped Intellergy, the bold decisions that led to reinvention, and the vision driving its future in digital infrastructure, payment solutions and public service transformation. Whether you’re a fellow entrepreneur, a government partner or a curious observer of Africa’s tech evolution, this story offers a glimpse into purpose-led innovation at scale.

1. Founding vision and reflections

Looking back at the past 11 years, what does this milestone mean to you personally and professionally?

Eleven years represents more than just time; it represents resilience, evolution and impact. Personally, it’s been a journey of continuous learning and adaptation. When we started, I never imagined we would be where we are today, powering critical digital infrastructure across South Africa. Professionally, this milestone validates our belief that technology should solve real problems for real people. We’ve moved from being service providers to becoming essential partners in our clients’ digital transformation journeys.

What inspired the founding of Intellergy, and how has that founding vision evolved over time?

Intellergy was born from a simple observation: there was a massive gap between what technology could do and what was actually being implemented in South Africa’s public and private sectors. We saw queuing systems that frustrated citizens, payment processes that excluded people and digital services that weren’t truly serving anyone. Our founding vision was to bridge that gap, to make technology work for everyone, not just the tech-savvy few.

That vision has evolved from fixing broken systems to reimagining how systems should work. We’ve moved from being problem-solvers to being architects of possibility. Today, we’re not just asking: “How can we make this work better?” but “How can we make this work differently?”

2. Milestones and highlights

What would you say are the top three standout milestones in Intellergy's 11-year journey?

First, our pivot from consulting to product-focused fintech solutions around year five. That was not just a business decision, it was a fundamental reimagining of our identity and value proposition.

Second, achieving our first major government contract for digital queuing systems. That moment proved we could scale our solutions to serve millions of citizens, not just hundreds of customers.

Third, our recent expansion into secure payment infrastructure. This represents our evolution into a true fintech player, where we’re not just improving existing processes but creating new possibilities for financial inclusion.

Can you share a turning point; a challenge that tested Intellergy but ultimately led to growth or reinvention?

The COVID-19 pandemic was our ultimate stress test. Overnight, our clients needed contactless solutions, remote capabilities and systems that could handle unprecedented demand. We had two choices: retreat or reinvent. We chose reinvention.

We accelerated our cloud-native development by 18 months, pivoted our queuing systems to support virtual queuing, and built new payment solutions that worked in a socially distanced world. That period taught us that our greatest strength is not our technology, it is our ability to adapt our technology to serve human needs, especially in a crisis.

3. Innovation and technology

The tech landscape has shifted dramatically in the last decade. What trends have most impacted your business model or service delivery?

Cloud-first architecture has been transformative. Early on, we were building solutions that lived in server rooms and required onsite maintenance. Now, we’re building solutions that scale automatically, update seamlessly and work anywhere there’s an internet connection.

Mobile-first design has completely changed how we think about user experience. When we started, we were designing for desktop users. Now, we’re designing for someone standing in a queue with a smartphone, or a grandmother making her first digital payment.

API-first development has allowed us to become more than a service provider. We’ve become an integration partner. Our solutions now talk to existing systems rather than replacing them, which has opened up entirely new market opportunities.

What role does cloud-native architecture and AI now play in your solutions, and how do you see that evolving in the next few years?

Cloud-native architecture is our foundation now, not our aspiration. Every solution we build is designed to be resilient, scalable and globally accessible from day one. This has allowed us to serve clients across multiple provinces and internationally without the traditional infrastructure investments.

AI is moving from experimental to essential in our solutions. We’re using machine learning to predict queue times, detect fraud in payment systems and optimise resource allocation in real-time. In the next few years, I see AI becoming invisible – not a feature we advertise, but intelligence that makes our solutions smarter without users even noticing.

4. Looking ahead

What excites you most about the future of technology in South Africa and across the continent?

Africa is leapfrogging. We’re not just catching up to global standards, we’re setting them. Mobile money innovations, digital identity solutions and fintech innovations happening across the continent are world-leading. South Africa has the opportunity to be the testing ground for solutions that will eventually transform how the world does business.

What excites me most is the demographic dividend. We have a young, mobile-first population that’s hungry for solutions that work. They’re not burdened by legacy expectations, they want innovation that serves their reality.

What should people be watching out for from Intellergy in 2025 and beyond?

We’re moving beyond solving individual problems to creating connected ecosystems. Imagine a world where your digital identity seamlessly connects to payment systems, queuing systems and service delivery platforms. That is not science fiction, that is our 2025 roadmap.

We’re also expanding our geographic footprint. The solutions we’ve perfected in South Africa are needed across the continent. We’re not just growing, we’re scaling impact.

5. Leadership, culture and purpose

How would you describe your leadership style, and how has it evolved with Intellergy's growth?

My leadership style has evolved from directive to collaborative. In the early days, I was making most decisions because I had to. Now, I’m asking better questions and trusting my team to find better answers than I could alone.

I’ve learned that the best leaders in tech are not the ones with all the answers. They’re the ones who create environments where the best answers emerge. My role now is less about having solutions and more about ensuring we’re solving the right problems.

What company values have remained unchanged since day one?

People first. Technology second. Every decision we make starts with asking: “How does this serve people?” not “How does this serve our technology?”

Accessibility over sophistication. We’d rather build something simple that everyone can use than something complex that only experts can appreciate.

Impact over revenue. We measure success by the problems we solve, not just the profits we generate. Revenue follows impact, not the other way around.

What advice would you give to emerging tech entrepreneurs, especially those pivoting from other industries into building a sustainable, purpose-driven tech company?

Start with the problem, not the solution. Don’t fall in love with your technology. Fall in love with the problem you’re solving. The technology will evolve, but the right problem will sustain you for decades.

Build for your grandmother, not your engineering team. If your solution can’t be explained to and used by someone who’s not tech savvy, you’re building for the wrong audience.

Pivot is not failure, it is learning. We’ve pivoted multiple times, and each pivot has made us stronger. The companies that survive are not the ones that never change. They are the ones that change thoughtfully and quickly.

6. Closing note

Any message you'd like to share with your team, clients or partners as you celebrate this milestone?

To my team: You’ve built something remarkable. Eleven years ago, we were solving problems. Today, we’re creating possibilities. Tomorrow, we’re changing how an entire continent thinks about technology. Thank you for believing in the vision even when it seemed impossible.

To our clients: You didn’t just buy our services, you trusted us with your digital transformation. That trust has pushed us to be better every day. Your success is our success, and we’re just getting started.

To our partners: The best solutions are not built in isolation. They’re built in collaboration. You’ve challenged us, supported us and helped us scale impact beyond what we could achieve alone. The next 11 years will not be about doing more of the same. They will be about doing things that have never been done before. We are building the future of fintech in Africa. Let’s shape it together.