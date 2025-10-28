How standards can help organisations meet AI governance goals

Demand for AI skills in SA has surged.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere. Will it help us or hinder us? Will it unlock human potential or replace us? The first wave of AI technology is already well-established. In some sectors, machines are already making decisions that affect our lives, for example, choosing what songs we listen to or doctors using health technology to support diagnosis. According to a recent report, demand for AI skills in South Africa has surged by 352% over the past six years.[1]

While AI has great potential benefit for society, how can we be sure that those decisions are being made in our best interest? Even if the software algorithms are processing datasets that are comprehensive, unbiased and accurate, how do we know the outcome is ethical and legal?

While AI has the potential to bring a great deal of opportunity, we will benefit if it is used in a credible, authentic, effective and well-governed way. Building trust into the use of AI will smooth the pathway to it becoming widely accepted. Society’s expectations of governance are rising – and how organisations demonstrate this will vary. However, best practice guidance can help because it can ensure all organisations are aligned in the way they use technology or how the risks are being managed.

International standards can help ensure a pathway to success. In the world of AI, the development of guidance on AI management (ISO/IEC 42001) can help to establish opportunities for governments and organisations to accelerate successful AI deployments.

In the absence of existing regulation applicable to all sectors and geographies, standards such as this are central to the progressive view of digital trust required to enshrine confidence in future technologies. They can help deliver trust by considering the governance and ethics of the use of AI. Existing international standards such as those in information security management (ISO/IEC 27001), information security, cyber security and privacy protection (ISO 27005) and privacy information management (ISO 27701) also present initial guidance on managing technology risks. Certification to these standards can further help to build trust and ensure compliance.

Standards establish a global consensus on what constitutes effective governance by drawing on the expertise of specialists from all across the world. The committee working on AI guidance involves experts from 50 nations; it draws together the perspectives of all pertinent stakeholder groups, including SMEs, academia, civil society and many others, as with all ISO/IEC standardisation. The standard for management systems (ISO 42001) is built around a circular process of establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving AI. This approach is important in terms of the impact and pace of AI. Firstly, because it ensures that AI is at the heart of the organisation, so AI’s value for growth is recognised and the correct level of oversight is in place. Secondly, the cyclical approach means that the organisation can change its approach in line with a technology that is experiencing exponential development.

South Africa has invested R484 million over four years in AI, blockchain and related technologies.[2] AI technology has the potential to transform the way we live for the better, provided that digital trust is built in from the start. To further enhance the reliability, safety and security of AI for the long-term benefit of society, organisations and individuals, robust governance is key.

Learn more about how BSI can support you on your journey with AI: https://page.bsigroup.com/AIgovernance

Or get in touch with us: bsi.za@bsigroup.com.

[1] AI skills in South Africa: Surging demand, new challenges

[2] South Africa Invests R484 Million in AI and Emerging Tech as It Joins Global AI Infrastructure Leaders - iAfrica.com