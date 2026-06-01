How strong is your backbone? Business resilience needs a trusted connectivity core

Casper van der Walt, Chief Technology Officer, CipherWave.

While connectivity might be seen as a parity product, it is an essential one, keeping every other layer in the technology stack stable and always on. For true business resilience organisations need a solid connectivity backbone built on design excellence, robust technology and expert teams of committed people.

This is according to Casper van der Walt, Chief Technology Officer at tier one ISP CipherWave, who says every platform, application and operation – from data centres to AI workloads, the cloud and internet access – depends on the strength and reliability of core connectivity infrastructure. It must be resilient and purpose-built to handle the load, he emphasises.

This is particularly important for customers gearing up to harness AI and moving to the cloud, he says.

“We are seeing more and more customers moving their security to the cloud and using cloud-based services. This creates a bigger dependency on connectivity – and our backbone,” he says.

“Any connectivity provider can offer good technology, but service excellence comes down to the human element, the intellectual property within your business and how you build, design and maintain that network. At CipherWave, our engineers have been with us since our inception, so we've never lost intellectual property and have continuously grown our expertise and strengthened our partnerships, allowing us to grow our capabilities and footprint.”

CipherWave’s core team has a combined track record of nearly 180 years in the industry, and most were instrumental in launching the company. “There’s a lot of loyalty and commitment to what we do,” Van der Walt says. “Our people are a key differentiator for us. The entire team is committed to building relationships with our partners and customers.”

Van der Walt adds: “When it comes to our core, we lead by example. From the shareholders down to executives, we've stayed directly involved in its development and maintenance over the years. So it's ours – we know it, understand it and take pride in it.”

He says CipherWave’s uptime speaks for itself, and it is higher than the industry standard. And because technology is continually evolving, CipherWave evolves accordingly.

“For organisations moving into the cloud or into our data centres, we have the skills, infrastructure and the backbone to improve resilience,” Van der Walt says. “This means we not only enable them to better manage any bursts or increases in traffic, but we can also help organisations recover faster if something goes wrong and there are large amounts of data needing to be moved. When they're in our data centres or in our cloud, the strength and capacity of our backbone, enables us to help them to recover their business much faster.”

As CipherWave grows its core capabilities and service offerings, it is also expanding its footprint in the rest of Africa and Europe to continue offering a solid connectivity backbone to customers as they grow internationally, he concludes.