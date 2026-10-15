How to perform paperless FICA

Join the webinar on 21 October at 10am SAST.

Date and time: 21 October @ 10am SAST

Collecting faded ID books, outdated proof of address and piles of supporting documents is still one of the biggest onboarding headaches – especially when your client isn’t sitting across from you. And in an age where convincing fake documents can be created in minutes, collecting more paper doesn’t necessarily mean better verification.

There’s a smarter way to verify identity.

Biometric identity verification, liveness detection and third-party address database checks can help you verify clients remotely, without relying on physical document collection. Join nCino KYC for a practical session on paperless FICA and learn how to implement a compliant electronic verification process within the FIC's requirements.

What you’ll learn

Why paperless? Understand what remote onboarding and rising fraud mean for your CDD process.

Understand what remote onboarding and rising fraud mean for your CDD process. What does FICA allow? Explore the regulatory basis for paperless onboarding.

Explore the regulatory basis for paperless onboarding. How does it work? See how biometric identity verification and liveness detection work in practice.

See how biometric identity verification and liveness detection work in practice. What needs to change? Know what to update in your RMCP and where enhanced due diligence still applies in full.

Know what to update in your RMCP and where enhanced due diligence still applies in full. What does it look like in practice? Watch a live demonstration of paperless onboarding from start to finish.

Watch a live demonstration of paperless onboarding from start to finish. How can you simplify onboarding? Walk away with a lighter, simpler process for onboarding low-risk clients.

Walk away with a lighter, simpler process for onboarding low-risk clients. Have your questions answered. Put your questions to nCino KYC compliance experts during the live Q&A.

Delegates who attend the webinar for longer than 45 minutes will receive a certificate of attendance.

Expert speakers:

Mahluleli Mathiya, Principal Financial Crime Compliance Officer

LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mahluleli-mathiya-4a3473bb/

Tertia Barrett, Area Vice-President

LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tertia-barrett-69a12018/