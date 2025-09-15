How to turn construction payroll challenges into project wins

Desmond Struwig, CEO of CRS Technologies. (Image: Supplied)

Construction payroll is a mission-critical function that can make or break the success of a company’s projects. When it runs smoothly, projects deliver on time and in budget. But when it falters, the knock-on effects can throw projects off course, straining client relationships and eroding profitability.

That’s why understanding the payroll risks – and the tools available to manage them – is essential for keeping projects moving forward efficiently, says CRS CEO, Desmond Struwig.

“Construction companies deal with workforce challenges that few other industries face. This complexity makes it difficult to maintain consistency, as workforce structures can change from one project to the next.”

Project teams are made up of a constantly shifting mix of permanent staff, contractors, casual workers and subcontractors, and every hour worked must be linked directly to specific cost codes, sites and projects. The workforce itself is highly mobile, often moving between regions and projects, which makes visibility and control far more difficult.

Compliance requirements raise the stakes even further, as employers are expected to keep pace with frequently changing labour laws and tax regulations while also meeting union demands – all of which vary across jurisdictions.

Payroll brings yet another set of hurdles. In many cases, workers are paid weekly or fortnightly, often at different rates. Add in fluctuating overtime rules and additional pay elements, and the process quickly turns into a minefield of calculations.

“Even a single missed payment or minor regulatory oversight can rapidly escalate into a business-wide crisis that drains resources and jeopardises client relationships,” Struwig warns. “This is a distraction payroll teams can ill afford when they’re juggling multiple project budgets and deadlines.”

How the right technology can help

The smartest way to future-proof construction payroll against these risks, he says, is to move to a cloud-based platform designed to address these challenges head-on. “A modern payroll system not only streamlines administration, but also improves accuracy and compliance, giving both managers and workers the tools they need to stay in control.”

According to Struwig, the advantages of a tailored solution are clear:

Accurate multi-job and multi-pay rate management ensures workers are compensated correctly across sites and pay agreements.

ensures workers are compensated correctly across sites and pay agreements. Time and attendance integration with site-based tools and apps ensures accurate tracking of shifts and overtime, keeping records reliable and easy to manage.

with site-based tools and apps ensures accurate tracking of shifts and overtime, keeping records reliable and easy to manage. Certified payroll reporting automates compliance with government and union requirements, reducing errors and administrative workload.

automates compliance with government and union requirements, reducing errors and administrative workload. Job costing integration links payroll to project management and accounting systems, giving managers real-time insight into labour costs by site or project.

links payroll to project management and accounting systems, giving managers real-time insight into labour costs by site or project. Union and labour agreement management automatically applies wage rates, benefits and deductions according to collective bargaining agreements.

automatically applies wage rates, benefits and deductions according to collective bargaining agreements. Multi-jurisdiction tax compliance manages regulatory requirements across locations and borders.

manages regulatory requirements across locations and borders. Mobile employee self-service empowers workers to log hours, view payslips and manage benefits remotely, improving satisfaction and reducing disputes.

empowers workers to log hours, view payslips and manage benefits remotely, improving satisfaction and reducing disputes. Customised reporting and dashboards provide actionable insights for decision-making, workforce planning and audit readiness.

Together, these features simplify complex payroll processes and give both managers and employees the confidence they need to stay on top of every detail.

Construction payroll challenges are inevitable, but with the right system in place, they are entirely manageable, Struwig concludes. “A modern, up-to-date platform allows companies to turn payroll from a high-risk task into a smooth, reliable process that supports project success – happier, more secure workers who know they’ll be paid on time, and managers who have the insights they need to keep costs under control and projects running smoothly.”

