HPE Instant On for education: Powering SA’s connected classrooms

Reliable connectivity has become a critical enabler of learning outcomes.

As South Africa accelerates its digital education agenda, reliable connectivity has become a critical enabler of learning outcomes. While access to schooling is near universal – with enrolment for ages seven to 15 exceeding 98% – the quality of digital access remains uneven, particularly across rural and township schools.

Against this backdrop, HPE Instant On provides a practical, scalable networking solution designed to meet the needs of resource-constrained educational institutions, while supporting the country’s broader digital transformation objectives.

A large but uneven education landscape

South Africa’s basic education system is vast, comprising over 24 800 schools and more than 13.4 million learners. However, infrastructure gaps remain significant:

Only around 40% of schools had internet access as of recent estimates.

More than 16 000 public schools still lack connectivity for teaching and learning.

Rural households face severe limitations, with internet access at just 10% compared to 66% in urban areas.

This digital divide directly impacts the ability of institutions to deliver modern, technology-enabled education, particularly as hybrid and online learning become permanent features of the system.

HPE Instant On: Built for education realities

HPE Instant On addresses these challenges by delivering enterprise-grade networking in a simplified, cost-effective format. For schools with limited IT resources, the platform’s cloud-managed interface allows administrators to deploy and manage networks via mobile or web – reducing complexity and operational overhead.

With WiFi 6 capabilities, Instant On access points support high-density environments such as classrooms and lecture halls, where multiple devices must connect simultaneously. This is essential as schools increasingly adopt BYOD (bring your own device) and one-device-per-learner initiatives.

Case studies: Digital transformation in action

Across South Africa, several initiatives demonstrate how improved connectivity can transform learning outcomes.

1. Eastern Cape – Step Ahead Primary School

A previously under-resourced school converted an empty classroom into a connected computer lab, now supporting over 400 learners per week with digital skills training.

Relevance: Demonstrates how even basic connectivity infrastructure can unlock digital learning opportunities at scale.

2. Gauteng – digital classroom implementation

Schools adopting high-speed connectivity, smart boards and learner tablets have reported increased engagement and improved academic performance, with measurable gains in outcomes over time.

Relevance: Highlights the role of reliable WiFi and network infrastructure in enabling interactive, personalised learning.

3. Gauteng – COVID-19 remote learning experience

During the pandemic, a secondary school case study revealed how limited connectivity, high data costs and device shortages severely constrained online learning.

Relevance: Reinforces the need for affordable, robust connectivity solutions such as Instant On to ensure resilience in future disruptions.

4. Fibre rollout initiatives – township schools

Private-sector initiatives have connected schools with high-speed fibre (up to 1Gbps), enabling paperless classrooms and online learning in underserved areas.

Relevance: Shows the impact of high-performance networks in closing the digital divide when infrastructure is available.

Security and compliance in a connected environment

As schools digitise, data protection is becoming increasingly critical. Under South Africa’s POPIA regulations, all schools must ensure that learner and staff data is securely managed and processed.

HPE Instant On supports this requirement with:

WPA3 encryption

Network segmentation for learners, staff and guests

Secure guest access portals

These capabilities help institutions meet compliance requirements while maintaining open, collaborative learning environments.

Supporting hybrid learning and future innovation

The shift towards hybrid learning models has increased demand for networks that can handle:

Video-based learning (eg, virtual classrooms)

Cloud-based collaboration platforms

Real-time assessments and content delivery

HPE Instant On’s performance optimisation ensures consistent quality of service, even during peak usage. This is critical in a country where over half a million learners have recently gained access to digital platforms through ICT rollout programmes.

Looking ahead, as institutions begin adopting AI-based tools, immersive content and analytics-driven education, network reliability will become even more central to learning success.

Cost-effective scalability for budget-conscious institutions

Budget constraints remain a defining challenge in the education sector. Government estimates suggest that a full national ICT rollout could cost over R30 billion, far exceeding available funding.

HPE Instant On addresses this through:

Affordable entry points

No licensing complexity

Easy scalability as institutions grow

Schools can start small and expand incrementally, aligning with phased funding models common in South Africa.

In conclusion: South Africa’s education sector sits at a crossroads: high enrolment and growing digital ambition on one side, and persistent infrastructure gaps on the other. Bridging this divide requires practical, scalable solutions that align with local realities.

HPE Instant On delivers on this need – offering secure, high-performance and easy-to-manage networking that empowers schools to deliver modern, connected learning experiences.

As digital transformation continues, solutions like Instant On will play a key role in ensuring that connectivity is not a privilege, but a foundational component of education across the country.