Huawei Cloud Stack to help highly governed sectors transform operations

Ebrahim Mohammed, Solution Architect at Huawei Cloud South Africa.

Huawei Cloud’s innovative Cloud Stack addresses the transformation challenges of organisations unable to move to the public cloud due to regulations, governance hurdles, data sovereignty concerns or a dependence on legacy infrastructure.

This is according to Ebrahim Mohammed, Solution Architect at Huawei Cloud South Africa. “For highly regulated sectors, the Huawei Cloud Stack offers the transformational power and flexibility of the cloud, with over 80 cloud services in 12 categories, yet the data sovereignty and security they need to be compliant,” he says.

Huawei Cloud Stack is built on mature technologies and trusted by over 4 500 organisations in over 150 countries, Mohammed notes.

“Huawei Cloud Stack is best suited for large enterprises and organisations with substantial IT infrastructure needs, particularly those that require a high degree of control over their data and systems. It is ideal for industries with stringent regulatory requirements, such as finance, healthcare and government, where data sovereignty and security are critical. Current users include major corporations in sectors like telecommunications, finance and public services, who leverage Huawei Cloud Stack for its robust performance, scalability and compliance features.”

Huawei Cloud Stack is an on-premises solution that delivers the performance, scalability and cost benefits of the cloud within the secure enterprise environment.

Mohammed explains that where traditional on-premises solutions require an upfront investment and can be complex and costly to maintain and manage, the Huawei Cloud Stack is a flexible, scalable solution that can be deployed on premises.

“With enterprise architecture, scalability and flexibility, the Huawei Cloud Stack offers cost savings because organisations don’t pay for unutilised resources,” he says.

Features and benefits

“The Huawei Cloud Stack is a comprehensive cloud management solution that provides an integrated platform for building and managing private cloud environments. It includes a suite of services that allow organisations to deploy, operate and manage cloud infrastructure on-premises with the flexibility and scalability similar to public cloud services. It integrates Huawei’s advanced technologies and offers a robust set of tools for virtualisation, automation and orchestration, making it a versatile choice for enterprises seeking private cloud solutions,” he says.

Among the features and benefits of Huawei Cloud Stack are integrated management, with centralised management for compute, storage and network resources, providing a unified control pane for administrators. It offers comprehensive support for virtualisation of resources, including compute, storage and network, facilitating efficient resource utilisation, with advanced tools for automating deployment, scaling and management, reducing manual intervention and operational overheads.

Built-in security features and compliance tools include identity management, data encryption and access control, to meet stringent regulatory requirements.

Huawei Cloud Stack also offers support for hybrid cloud architectures, allowing integration with public cloud services and enabling flexible, multicloud strategies.

It also operationalises AI in core applications to drive intelligent transformation. The Huawei Cloud Stack value propositions include Huawei’s AI-native GaussDB, an enterprise-grade distributed relational database with high scalability, robust performance and high reliability. Described as ‘the better way to database’, GaussDB overcomes the limitations of traditional databases by decoupling storage and compute for scalability, improved performance and an enhanced user experience. The Sullivan and Leopard Research Institute has ranked Huawei Cloud GaussDB as the top choice of customers in finance, transportation and government.

He explains that Huawei Cloud Stack differs from traditional on-premises environments in several key ways:

Scalability : Unlike traditional setups, Huawei Cloud Stack offers dynamic scalability, allowing organisations to easily adjust resources based on demand without significant hardware investments.

: Unlike traditional setups, Huawei Cloud Stack offers dynamic scalability, allowing organisations to easily adjust resources based on demand without significant hardware investments. Flexibility: It provides a cloud-like experience with features like self-service provisioning and automated management, which are typically absent in traditional on-premises environments.

It provides a cloud-like experience with features like self-service provisioning and automated management, which are typically absent in traditional on-premises environments. Cost efficiency: The cloud stack model enables a pay-as-you-go approach, reducing capital expenditure and shifting to operational expenditure, in contrast to the large upfront costs of traditional hardware.

The cloud stack model enables a pay-as-you-go approach, reducing capital expenditure and shifting to operational expenditure, in contrast to the large upfront costs of traditional hardware. Management and automation: It incorporates advanced automation and orchestration capabilities, streamlining management tasks and improving operational efficiency compared to the manual processes of traditional systems.

Huawei Cloud Stack offers more choice to help South African organisations enable digital transformation, Mohammed says.

He highlights Huawei Cloud’s commitment to enabling transformation for customers in South Africa: “Huawei Cloud has invested in bringing three data centres in South Africa, for lower latency and a better user experience for our customers and their end customers,” he says. “Huawei Cloud is known for its security and reliability, as well as expert in-country technical support.”

Watch the full interview here: https://www.itweb.co.za/videos/VgZeyqJlLYW7djX9

