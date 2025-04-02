Huawei East London Commercial Connect 2025: Driving digital transformation for a smarter future

Gene Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei South Africa Enterprise Business.

Huawei East London Commercial Connect 2025 brought together industry leaders, government representatives and technology partners to explore intelligent solutions, smart connectivity and the future of digital transformation in South Africa’s commercial and SME markets. The event provided a platform for key decision-makers to engage in meaningful discussions, strengthen industry collaborations and showcase the latest Huawei solutions tailored to drive progress in the region.

Gene Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei South Africa Enterprise Business, opened the event by welcoming attendees and emphasising the company’s commitment to digital transformation. He highlighted Huawei’s 25-year presence in South Africa and its efforts to support local businesses and government initiatives in building better network infrastructure. He underscored Huawei’s dedication to fostering technological advancements that would contribute to the development of the Eastern Cape’s digital economy, particularly in education and healthcare.

Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, Director-General of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, addressed the audience, reinforcing the importance of digital transformation for economic growth and social progress. Her speech set the stage for a series of thought-provoking discussions on the role of technology in various sectors, including education, healthcare, municipal governance, transportation and artificial intelligence.

Huawei East London Commercial Connect 2025.

Nqubeko Asanda Shabalala, Senior Product Manager at Huawei South Africa ICT & MKT Solution Sales, explored the impact of intelligent systems on education. She explained how digitalisation is reshaping learning environments worldwide, advocating for the integration of smart classrooms, AI-driven education platforms and cloud-based learning solutions. She outlined Huawei’s vision for South Africa’s education system to transition from its current phase of technology adoption to a fully digitised and student-centric model. She described Huawei’s strategic initiatives in educational digitalisation, highlighting SD-WAN connectivity, AI-powered data platforms, smart classrooms and advanced campus management solutions designed to create an inclusive and dynamic learning ecosystem.

Kutlwano Chaba, Chief Digital Officer at the South African Local Government Association, shared insights on how municipalities can leverage digital transformation to improve public services and governance. He discussed the importance of adopting intelligent technologies to streamline operations, enhance communication with citizens and create smarter urban environments.

Mpolokeng Rankapole Marakalla, Chief Technology Officer at Huawei Commercial & Distribution Network Department, spoke about the transformation of healthcare through digital innovation. She presented Huawei’s scenario-based solutions tailored for hospital environments, emphasising the role of AI and automation in enhancing patient care, optimising medical imaging and enabling remote diagnostics. She detailed the company’s approach to smart healthcare through a centralised hospital operation centre, smart wards, telemedicine capabilities and a secure digital infrastructure that ensures seamless connectivity across medical institutions.

James Kamau Maina, Senior Expert in Intelligent Collaboration at Huawei SA Enterprise Business, introduced advancements in intelligent transportation systems. He explained how technology is enhancing road safety, optimising traffic management and enabling smart mobility solutions. He outlined how AI-driven monitoring systems, real-time data analytics and integrated communication networks are transforming transportation infrastructure.

Jimmy Li, Chief Executive Officer of xFusion Southern Africa, delved into AI large models and their practical applications. He discussed how AI is revolutionising industries by enabling automation, predictive analytics and intelligent decision-making processes. He highlighted the potential of large AI models in driving efficiencies across various sectors, including finance, healthcare and logistics.

The event also featured an extensive exhibition area where attendees engaged with Huawei experts and industry partners. Huawei showcased its latest innovations, including an all-flash data centre, an intelligent network solution, smart classroom technologies, cloud services and eKit solutions. Exhibitors such as BCX, Mustek, First Distribution, Pinnacle, Mtech, Ayamahtibaa, Corcre8, Skyco and Switchcom demonstrated their contributions to the evolving technology landscape.

Networking sessions provided attendees with opportunities to exchange ideas and explore potential collaborations. Conversations over coffee breaks and lunch allowed participants to discuss key industry challenges and the role of digital transformation in overcoming them. The event also featured a series of lucky draws and giveaways, adding an element of engagement and appreciation for attendees.

Huawei East London Commercial Connect 2025 successfully demonstrated the company’s role in shaping the future of digital transformation for businesses and government entities. By bringing together top industry leaders, government officials and technology partners, the event reinforced Huawei’s commitment to building a connected, intelligent world.

The discussions and insights shared throughout the event underscored the transformative potential of technology in creating a more efficient, inclusive and innovative future for South Africa’s commercial and SME sectors.