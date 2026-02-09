Huawei, National School of Government sign MOU to boost public sector digital skills

Phindile Mkwanazi, Acting Principal of the NSG and York Ning, Director of Enterprise Marketing & Solutions penning their historic digital skill development MOU.

Huawei South Africa and the National School of Government (NSG) have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen digital skills development within the public sector and accelerate government’s digital transformation journey.

Under the two-year agreement, Huawei will support the NSG in integrating selected Huawei technology courses into the existing NSG U-Learning ecosystem. The collaboration will focus on priority areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, networking, storage, cloud and digital government, ensuring that public servants gain practical, future-focused skills that align with South Africa’s evolving digital landscape.

“As the primary provider of training and educational material for government employees, the National School of Government aims to expand its offering to include up-to-date technology learning pathways,” said Phindile Mkwanazi, Acting Principal of the NSG.

“This partnership will give public servants access to curated courses on key technologies and global best practices, supporting our mandate to build relevant and forward-looking digital competencies.”

The collaboration is designed to accelerate digital transformation within government, promote continuous professional development and equip public sector employees with the skills needed to operate effectively in a rapidly evolving technological environment.

Huawei and National School of Government team at the MOU signing ceremony.

York Ning, Director of Enterprise Marketing & Solutions at Huawei South Africa, said the partnership reflects Huawei’s long-term commitment to building South Africa’s digital talent pipeline.

“Digital government depends on people as much as it depends on infrastructure. We are working with the National School of Government to help thousands of public servants build confidence in using AI, cloud and cyber security tools in their day-to-day roles,” he said. “Our goal is to combine Huawei’s global technology expertise with NSG’s deep understanding of the public service, so that digital skills become part of every official’s professional development journey.

“This partnership is about practical impact. Together with the NSG, we will co-develop learning paths that speak directly to the realities of public administration, from managing critical data securely to designing citizen-centric digital services. In doing so, we are laying foundations for a more capable, responsive and future-ready state,” he added.

Both parties view the MOU as a positive step for South Africa’s accelerated digital transformation in the AI era.

“The NSG has forged partnerships locally and internationally to diversify our programmes and strived to be responsive to the public sector needs. Our collaboration with Huawei provides us with the opportunity to empower our public sector employees to embrace digital transformation and drive positive change in governance and service delivery,” concludes Mkwanazi.