Huawei SA’s women techpreneurship initiative returns

Huawei SA opens applications for the 2025 Women in Tech digital skills training initiative.

Technology company Huawei SA is inviting tech-savvy women entrepreneurs to participate in the 2025 edition of its Women in Tech digital skills training programme.

Applications for the annual tech upskilling initiative have officially opened.

In a statement, Huawei SA says the training is set to take place from 27 to 29 August in Johannesburg.

Now in its fourth year, the three-day programme will begin with two days at Huawei SA’s Johannesburg campus, where participants will explore how emerging technologies, like artificial intelligence and 5G, can be applied to real business challenges.

The final day, hosted at Henley Business School Africa, will focus on personal leadership, business resilience and strategic adaptability.

This year’s programme will also feature a business growth masterclass and practical tech demo led by Stuff Magazine. The session will showcase accessible technology solutions for small businesses, from smartphones, to productivity tools and digital visibility platforms.

“Our 2025 theme, TechHERpreneur, is about meeting women where they are: building, adapting and leading in a rapidly-changing world,” says Vanashree Govender, senior PR manager, media and communications at Huawei SA.

“Whether it’s understanding how to use everyday tools more effectively or exploring the power of emerging technologies, this programme gives women the practical edge and confidence to grow. We’re looking forward to seeing how these skills translate into long-term impact.”

According to Huawei, the training is designed for women entrepreneurs and professionals who are building businesses, as well as those with an existing business.

A total of 40 women will be selected for the 2025 cohort, based on innovation potential, entrepreneurial drive and business growth mindset.

“Whether you’re just getting traction or looking to future-proof what you’ve built, this programme gives you the tools and perspective to make smarter decisions in a changing world,” says Govender.

“It’s a privilege to collaborate with Huawei on a programme that delivers measurable impact for women entrepreneurs,” adds Linda Buckley, pro dean of teaching and learning and student experience at Henley Business School Africa.

“This is about digital fluency, personal mastery and the confidence to grow beyond survival. At Henley, our mission is to build the people who build the businesses that build Africa, and partnerships with committed corporate citizens like Huawei are a critical part of this.”

Women interested in joining the 2025 cohort can apply here.