Huawei showcases transformational SME-focused all-in-one eKit upgrades at South African partner summit

Huawei eKit 2025 Launch.

At Gallagher Convention Centre, Huawei executives and partners came together for a summit to explore the multinational’s ambitions for its eKit range. The event shared valuable insights on key enterprise topics, while providing updates on Huawei’s innovative solution designed to empower SMEs and drive digital transformation.

The summit welcomed more than 200 Huawei eKit partners and resellers poised to reshape the future of South Africa’s enterprise market.

Huawei outlined its focus for eKit in the coming months, aiming to bring its products, services, and solutions to all segments of the ICT chain.

Huawei eKit comprises access points, switches, IdeaHub, MiniFTTO networking and routing products, coupled with internally-sourced U.2/M.2 SSD. All are supported by the umbrella Huawei eKit app that incorporates artificial intelligence for setup and maintenance assistance. The portfolio is characterised by its cost-effectiveness and streamlined simplicity as well as a reliance on the latest in network architecture innovations and support for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7.

Vincent Liu, Director of Huawei SA’s Enterprise Commercial and Distribution Sales department, outlined the competitive nature of the unified enterprise market while highlighting Huawei’s prime position in the global marketplace.

Vincent Liu, Director of Huawei SA’s Enterprise Commercial and Distribution Sales department.

This is ascribed to the company’s commitment and spend on R&D. “Modern markets demand reliability and speed from service providers, a demand Huawei meets with a vigorous focus on research and development,” Liu said.

Thamani Technologies’ Eric Thwala provided an overview of life as a Huawei eKit partner. His testimonial covered Huawei’s willingness to dispatch support staff directly to his business to assist with the deployment of a large contract using Huawei’s eKit products.

Thwala also noted the beneficial pricing structures, remote technical support, and speedy training on new products, specifically via a web portal but Huawei also provides similar access via its Huawei eKit app. According to Thwala, on occasions when remote learning wasn’t enough, Huawei was eager to provide hands-on support.

The summit concluded with Liu affirming Huawei’s commitment to on uplifting South African SMEs through Huawei’s eKit ecosystem.

For more information about HUAWEI eKit, please visit：

https://ekit.huawei.com/#/ekit/home?countryCode=ZA&lang=en