HUMAIN and Infra Announce AI and Digital Financing Framework Agreement

HUMAIN and the National Infrastructure Fund (“Infra”) announced on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, a Strategic Financing Framework Agreement of up to $1.2 billion to support the expansion of AI and digital infrastructure projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Framework Agreement outlines non-binding financing terms for HUMAIN’s development of up to 250 MW of hyperscale AI data center capacity. These data centers will deploy leading edge GPUs for AI training and inference and support HUMAIN’s local, regional and global customers.

In addition, Infra and HUMAIN have agreed to explore the establishment of an AI data center investment platform. This would be anchored by the two organizations and structured to facilitate participation by global and local institutional investors to support further scaling of HUMAIN’s AI strategy.

Today’s Framework Agreement underscores Infra’s key role in partnering with its counterparts to accelerate the delivery of infrastructure assets that are foundational to economic transformation and long-term productivity. It also demonstrates HUMAIN’s commitment to deploying scalable computing capacity to capture growing commercial demand for advanced AI and data processing services.

“Demand growth for advanced compute is intensifying, and this Framework Agreement positions HUMAIN to respond with speed and scale. In partnership with Infra, our goal is to deliver world-class AI data center infrastructure that enterprises can rely on as their compute needs grow more complex.”

TAREQ AMIN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF HUMAIN.

“Today’s Framework Agreement is an important step in expanding Infra’s role of unlocking infrastructure investment opportunities in the Kingdom. Our partnership with HUMAIN will activate new pathways to grow institutional investment and develop the digital economy through enabling AI infrastructure.”

ENG. ESMAIL ALSALLOM, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF INFRA