Humanoid Raises $152 Million at $1.35 Billion Post-Money Valuation, Becoming Europe's First Pure-Play Humanoid Robotics Unicorn

Humanoid, a UK-based AI and robotics company building industrial humanoid robots, announced a $152 million Series A financing at a $1.35 billion post-money valuation. This funding brings the total amount raised to date to $270 million. The round was led by Prime Movers Lab, a venture capital firm focused on investments in breakthrough scientific startups working to revolutionize the world's most important industries and transform billions of lives, with participation from Schaeffler, Bosch, Fubon Financial Holding Venture Capital, and Aglaé Ventures.

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Now is a defining moment for the European technology ecosystem which positions the region among the global leaders in one of the world's fastest-growing tech sectors. Until now, much of the Physical AI momentum has been concentrated in the United States and China. The investment demonstrates that the UK and continental Europe can produce and scale globally competitive humanoid robotics companies at the cutting-edge of the field.

The new capital will fund Humanoid's next phase of growth, strengthening its technology leadership and accelerating its commercial deployments and business expansion. The company will focus on:

Development and launch of its next-generation humanoid robotics platform;

Long-term commercial deployments at customer facilities across logistics, manufacturing, retail, and other sectors, beginning with the roll-out of Beta version robots in Q4 2026;

Start of mass manufacturing of wheel-based humanoid robots;

AI and software development, including Humanoid's proprietary AI brain KinetIQ, on our way toward a general-purpose robot for industrial applications.

Humanoid has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry and secured major partnerships with Fortune 500 companies, including SAP, NVIDIA, Bosch, and Siemens. Most notably, Humanoid recently signed the industry's largest publicly announced commercial agreement with Schaeffler for the large-scale deployment of thousands of humanoid robots in manufacturing environments.

“In just two years, we've gone from an idea to becoming Europe's first pure-play humanoid robotics unicorn, partnered with some of the world's leading industrial companies and built one of the strongest pipelines in the industry. What we've accomplished in such a short time would typically take a decade. None of this would have been possible without an extraordinary team that challenges every single day what people believe is possible. This funding gives us the resources to move even faster and to turn humanoid robots from breakthrough technology into everyday industrial tools,” noted Artem Sokolov, Founder and CEO of Humanoid.

"Humanoid robotics will be one of the defining technologies of the next decade, reshaping how commercial and industrial work gets done. We expect the field to consolidate around a handful of category leaders across the US, Europe, and China. Humanoid AI will be one of a small cadre of robotics companies that will define humanoid robotics in Europe and beyond," said Zia Huque, General Partner at Prime Movers Lab.

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, commented: “Humanoid robotics is rapidly moving from a visionary concept to an industrial reality, and Schaeffler, as a leading motion technology company, is uniquely positioned to help shape this evolution. By combining our decades of industrial expertise and manufacturing excellence with Humanoid’s breakthrough physical AI platform, we are actively backing one of the most exciting frontiers in technology. We are proud to support Humanoid as both a strategic investor and a commercial partner as they scale a technology that holds the power to fundamentally redefine productivity across global industries.”

“We see significant growth opportunities in the field of humanoid robotics. Through our subsidiary Robert Bosch Robotics GmbH we have already entered into a manufacturing partnership with Humanoid. Bosch will act as Humanoid's contract manufacturing partner, while also providing strategic consulting and technical expertise in hardware design, production, and supply chain,” noted Mathias Pillin, Chief Technology Officer of Robert Bosch GmbH.

"Humanoid has demonstrated exceptional execution in a remarkably short period of time, transforming breakthrough AI and robotics technology into real industrial deployments. We are excited to support the company's next stage of growth as a long-term strategic partner and look forward to contributing to its global expansion,” Fubon Financial Holding Venture Capital said.

The valuation reflects both Humanoid's speed of execution and growing market confidence that humanoid robots are becoming commercially viable. What was once considered a long-term research experiment is now a deployable industrial technology. With its wheeled robots, Humanoid aims to address global labor shortages across manufacturing, logistics and other critical sectors, solving real operational problems for its customers.

The company's vertically integrated approach combines proprietary robotics hardware with its own AI brain, KinetIQ, which enables robots to understand, reason, and execute complex physical tasks in real industrial environments. With this financing, Humanoid aims to accelerate the transition toward a future where intelligent robots work safely alongside people across the world's industrial economy.