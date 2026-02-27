Hurricane Electric Expands Network in South Africa With New Point of Presence at Open Access Data Centres DUR1 in Durban

Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has established a new Point of Presence (PoP) at Open Access Data Centres DUR1, located at 3 Oppenheimer Road, Durban 4000, South Africa.

OADC DUR1 offers a secure, carrier-neutral colocation environment with access to regional and international telecommunications providers and Internet exchanges. Situated in Durban, Africa’s busiest port city and a major commercial gateway to the continent, the facility provides enterprises, cloud providers, content networks, and service operators with direct access to global digital routes serving KwaZulu-Natal and the broader Southern African market.

Durban and South Africa’s east coast are becoming increasingly important to global connectivity, driven by new subsea cable systems, expanding terrestrial fiber routes, and growing demand for cloud services, financial platforms, logistics technology, and digital commerce. KwaZulu-Natal’s strong industrial base, combined with the city’s strategic position linking African markets with Asia and Europe, continues to elevate Durban’s role in the region’s digital infrastructure ecosystem.

The new PoP improves fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management for next-generation IP connectivity services in South Africa and neighboring countries. Customers of OADC DUR1 can now access Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 backbone through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet), and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports.

“We are pleased to expand Hurricane Electric’s presence in South Africa with this new Point of Presence at OADC DUR1 in Durban,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “Durban’s strategic coastal location, growing digital economy, and role as a regional connectivity gateway make it an ideal site to support customers across Southern Africa.”

With this deployment, organizations in and around Durban can exchange IP traffic directly with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which supports more than 40,000 BGP sessions with over 10,500 networks across more than 320 major exchange points worldwide.

The addition of this PoP reflects Hurricane Electric’s ongoing investment in Africa’s digital infrastructure and its commitment to delivering low-latency, highly resilient Internet connectivity for enterprises, financial institutions, hyperscalers, research networks, and service providers throughout the region.