HYAS Infosec Launches New Point-of-Presence (PoP) In South Africa to Bolster Regional Cybersecurity Infrastructure

HYAS Infosec, a world leader in proactive threat intelligence and cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the deployment of multiple Protective DNS resolvers in South Africa. This strategic expansion helps fortify a state-of-the-art infrastructure HYAS is building with Cyberrey, the region’s most esteemed value-added distributor, to provide enhanced protection against advanced cyber threats.

The deployment of these new resolvers aligns with HYAS's commitment to strengthening cybersecurity defenses in critical regions where emerging threats are on the rise. The introduction of HYAS Protect Protective DNS in South Africa marks a significant step forward to empower organizations with proactive defense mechanisms that can detect, identify, and neutralize malicious activities before they cause damage, and is part of a modern cyber resiliency strategy and zero-trust implementation.

"Expanding our protective DNS footprint in South Africa is a pivotal moment for HYAS," said David Ratner, CEO of HYAS Infosec. "By placing DNS resolvers across the region, we're ensuring that clients have low-latency access to the most effective solution available to safeguard their operations against the increasingly sophisticated tactics employed by cyber adversaries.”

This deployment is part of a broader collaboration with Cyberrey, which has been instrumental in integrating protective technologies into the cybersecurity frameworks of organizations throughout South Africa, Turkey, and other regions.

"The demand for robust cybersecurity solutions in South Africa has never been higher, particularly with the rapid increase in remote and hybrid work environments," said Abdullah Kaymakci, Cyberrey Executive. “Proactive defense is at the heart of our mission as we work together to create a more secure and resilient digital environment across South Africa."