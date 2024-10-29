HYPER unveils HyperJuice 60W USB-C, Lightning Hybrid Cable

HyperJuice 60W Hybrid Cable.

HYPER, known for its innovative tech accessories for creators and Apple users, announces the availability of its new HyperJuice 60W Hybrid Cable. This premium, tangle-resistant dual-charging cable offers universal compatibility with 60W power delivery to power both Apple Lightning and USB-C devices via a single cable, reducing clutter and simplifying charging needs.

"Our new HyperJuice 60W Silicone Hybrid Cable further underscores our company’s commitment to innovation and quality in the power ecosystem,” says Barry Miller, Vice-President and General Manager, HYPER. “It offers a practical and cost-effective solution for our customers to get the most out of the tech they use every day without the complexity of relying on different connectors for their Apple and other devices.”

This new 60-watt hybrid cable delivers dual-charging capabilities for Apple Lightning and USB-C connectors to charge multiple devices like iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Android smartphones, tablets and other accessories that support USB-C or Lightning inputs. Its key features include:

Two-in-one USB-C and Apple Lightning hybrid connector: Get the power of a USB-C and Lightning cable in one versatile cable.

Get the power of a USB-C and Lightning cable in one versatile cable. 60W USB-C PD fast charging: Ensures the cable delivers a powerful 60W charging capacity for all devices quickly and efficiently.

Ensures the cable delivers a powerful 60W charging capacity for all devices quickly and efficiently. Portable and tangle-free silicone design: A super soft silicone design enables the cable to remain tangle-free, even when stuffed into a bag, pocket or wrapped around a charger.

A super soft silicone design enables the cable to remain tangle-free, even when stuffed into a bag, pocket or wrapped around a charger. Charging compatibility for 1 000+ devices worldwide: The HyperJuice USB-C and Lightning Hybrid Silicone Cable is compatible with approximately 1 000+ devices. Whether powering a laptop, tablet, phone or headphones, this cable does it all.

The HyperJuice USB-C and Lightning Hybrid Silicone Cable is compatible with approximately 1 000+ devices. Whether powering a laptop, tablet, phone or headphones, this cable does it all. Apple MFi certified: MFi certification guarantees that the cable meets Apple's performance standards, providing reliable charging and data transfer without the risk of damage.

Availability

The HyperJuice 60W Silicone Hybrid Cable is now available for sale for $29.99 throughout the US and worldwide at hypershop.com.