Hyperclear Tech CEO takes on Absa Cape Epic to raise R200k for child education

The Absa Cape Epic is widely regarded as the “Tour de France of mountain biking”. Over eight days, riders face nearly 700 kilometres of demanding terrain and more than 16 000 metres of climbing across the rugged landscapes of the Western Cape.

For Mark Tew, CEO of Hyperclear Tech, the challenge is about more than endurance. “I believe this challenge goes beyond endurance; we are riding towards a finish line that holds more significance than a medal. I'm riding the 2026 Cape Epic in support of Bright Start as part of the Hyperclear Ride for a Child team.”

This year, Hyperclear is sending three teams to compete in the iconic race in support of the Ride for a Child (R4C) initiative and the Bright Start Education Foundation. Their goal is to raise R200 000 to help fund education, mentorship and life skills programmes for disadvantaged children.

“Our aim is to provide comprehensive support for Fortune and Presley. We are not only covering their educational expenses but also striving to ensure they have the best opportunities in a nurturing environment that contributes to their success and well-being for a prosperous future.”

So far, the campaign has raised R70 050, reaching 35% of its fundraising target.

Donate and follow the journey:

https://www.givengain.com/campaign/hyperclearmtbepicchallenge

Riding for a bigger purpose

The Cape Epic is known for its punishing climbs, unpredictable weather and physically demanding stages. For Tew and his teammates, taking on the challenge is a way to draw attention to a different kind of mountain many young South African children must climb every day.

“We are choosing to suffer on the bike, so children don’t have to struggle for an education,” Tew says.

Just kilometres from where the race takes place, in communities like Hout Bay, children face significant social and economic challenges. For many children, limited resources and difficult home environments can make access to quality education far more difficult than it should ever be.

Hyperclear Cape Epic Team: Duane Hulley, Shaun Glover, Mark Tew, Matthew Mead, Sean Hulley, Danie Louw, Peter Hardcastle. (Matthew Mead is the CEO of Hyperclear Global, he will not be riding in the race).

Through Ride for a Child, Hyperclear intends to help break down barriers like these for children.

Funds raised go towards supporting the Bright Start Education Foundation, which works to provide school funding, mentorship and broader support systems to help children succeed both academically and personally.

Lessons from endurance

Tew believes endurance sport reflects the same principles that drive successful businesses and communities. The Cape Epic is a partner race, meaning riders must complete every stage together to remain in the competition. If one rider cannot finish, the team is disqualified.

“That’s a powerful reminder that none of us achieve anything alone. In business and in life, community matters,” says Lise van Schoor, CA(SA), Chief Financial Officer, Hyperclear Global.

Tew believes purpose-driven initiatives like Ride for a Child give organisations the opportunity to make a meaningful difference beyond their core operations.

A vision beyond the race

While the 2026 campaign aims to raise R200 000, the long-term goal is even bigger. Tew hopes the initiative will grow into a broader movement capable of supporting entire communities and schools.

“A big milestone for us would be supporting a whole school of children,” he says. “If more people get behind the initiative, we can create opportunities that last far beyond a single race.”

As Hyperclear’s teams prepare to take on one of the toughest mountain bike races in the world, the mission is clear: turn endurance into opportunity. Every kilometre ridden and every climb conquered helps raise awareness and support for children who simply need the chance to succeed.

Readers who would like to support the Ride for a Child initiative can contribute via the campaign page and help Hyperclear reach its R200 000 goal. Every donation helps Bright Start provide education, mentorship and life opportunities for the next generation.

