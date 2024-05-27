Hyperclear Tech expands its global footprint with acquisition of Flokzu

Hyperclear Tech, with its portfolio of industry-leading technology companies, proudly announces its acquisition of Flokzu/INTEGRADOC ("Flokzu"). This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Hyperclear Tech’s mission to enhance its network of technology businesses worldwide.

This strategic move reinforces Hyperclear Tech's commitment to building out its international presence and accelerating the global expansion of its no-code technology and solutions in business process management (BPM). By welcoming Flokzu into its portfolio, Hyperclear Tech aims to capitalise on synergies between the two entities, leveraging Flokzu's established customer base spanning more than 70 countries.

Hyperclear Tech Division Group Executive, Mark Tew, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating: “Flokzu has been on our radar for some time and we believe their industry leadership and innovative approach to BPM and workflow automation are well-aligned to the growth aspirations of the division.”

Founded two decades ago, Flokzu has earned a reputation for excellence in BPM and workflow automation, serving multinational corporations, banks and businesses of all sizes across six continents. Juan J Moreno, founder of Flokzu, emphasised the significance of this development: "Joining forces with Hyperclear Tech represents a natural progression in our journey to empower organisations with efficient management solutions. We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter and look forward to leveraging Hyperclear Tech's resources to drive further innovation and growth."

As Hyperclear Tech continues to expand its reach and influence in the global technology landscape, this acquisition reaffirms its commitment to delivering comprehensive and complementary solutions aimed at enhancing performance, safety and efficiency for its customers.

For more information about Hyperclear Tech and its portfolio of technology businesses, please visit www.hyperclear.tech.