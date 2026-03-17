HyperLight Introduces 400G-per-lane TFLN PICs on its Chiplet™ Platform for Next-Generation AI Interconnects

HyperLight Corporation (“HyperLight”), creator of the TFLN Chiplet™ Platform, today announced the availability of 400G-per-lane thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic integrated circuits (PICs) designed for next-generation AI networking infrastructure. The new PIC family delivers low insertion loss, low drive voltage operation, and exceptional electro-optic bandwidth, enabling energy-efficient and high-performance 400G-per-lane optical links.

The transition to 400G-per-lane is a critical step for future AI infrastructure, enabling higher interconnect bandwidth and improved system density. HyperLight’s 400G-per-lane TFLN PICs provide the large electro-optic bandwidth and low-voltage operation required to support these next-generation optical links, where bandwidth, signal integrity, and power efficiency are increasingly challenging for electronic ICs to sustain.

HyperLight’s TFLN devices combine high modulation efficiency with extremely low optical loss, enabling transmitter architectures powered by single- or dual-laser configurations. The devices are manufactured using HyperLight’s TFLN Chiplet™ Platform, designed for scalable production of high-performance TFLN photonic devices.

“400G-per-lane is a prime example of where the advantages of TFLN become clear,” said Mian Zhang, CEO of HyperLight. “While 400G-per-lane pushes the limits of many technologies from a bandwidth perspective, TFLN provides ample bandwidth margin while maintaining low drive voltage. This enables excellent manufacturability while significantly reducing module power.”

“As the industry moves toward the 400G-per-lane era, the performance of optical components becomes increasingly critical,” said Vijay Janapaty, Vice President and General Manager of Broadcom’s Physical Layer Products Division. “HyperLight’s high-bandwidth TFLN transmitter PIC, combined with Broadcom’s Taurus™ DSP platform, enables exceptional signal integrity and energy efficiency for next-generation optical interconnects.”

“HyperLight’s TFLN solution plays an important role in enabling high-performance and power-efficient 400G-per-lane optical transceivers,” said Richard Huang, CEO of Eoptolink. “The superior performance of the TFLN PIC reduces the need for dedicated external drivers, lowers laser count, and simplifies module integration — ultimately improving power efficiency, cost, and reliability.”