HyperLight Launches 110GHz Intensity Modulator with Record low Vπ, Leveraging Its TFLN Chiplet™ Platform

HyperLight's New 110 GHz Low Vπ Intensity Modulator with Record Low 1.4V Half-Wave Voltage

HyperLight, creator of the TFLN Chiplet™ platform, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking 110 GHz Low Vπ Intensity Modulator, featuring industry-standard optical fiber and microwave connectors. This industry-first device significantly advances electro-optic modulation capabilities for critical applications, including 400 Gbps-per-lane testing, 100 GHz+ photodiode calibration, high-frequency radio-over-fiber systems, and various other cutting-edge technologies.

Leveraging HyperLight's proprietary TFLN Chiplet™ platform, this revolutionary modulator achieves an unprecedented half-wave voltage (Vπ) of just 1.4 V with bandwidth performance exceeding 110 GHz—setting a new benchmark in high-bandwidth modulation. Combining ultra-low Vπ with minimal insertion loss and extensive wavelength coverage across optical O, C, and L-bands, the device integrates seamlessly with 200 GBaud+ arbitrary waveform generators. Its performance substantially simplifies high-speed testing setups by reducing or eliminating the need for external RF amplification.

Since their market introduction, HyperLight’s packaged modulators have been widely adopted by industry-leading organizations. Demonstrating continued excellence and market leadership, HyperLight is a trusted supplier of thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) packaged modulators to Thorlabs, a global leader in photonics solutions. Adam Knapp, General Manager of Thorlabs’ Ultrafast Optics Division, commented: “Our MX110 line of high-bandwidth transmitters addresses the growing demand from industry leaders in AI and data communications. We are continuously seeking to manufacture the highest-performing E-O converters in the industry, and HyperLight has clearly established itself as the go-to supplier for electro-optic modulators surpassing the critical 110 GHz threshold.”

HyperLight CEO Mian Zhang added: “We remain deeply committed to providing best-in-class packaged electro-optic modulators at scale. This latest device exemplifies our dedication, leveraging our proven TFLN Chiplet™ technology, to empower customers across datacom, telecom, test and measurement, and radio-over-fiber sectors. Our modulators are meticulously engineered and calibrated to accelerate innovation and meet the rigorous demands of next-generation electro-optic systems.”

Further expanding its product portfolio, HyperLight is simultaneously introducing the industry’s first 110 GHz IQ modulator designed for coherent testing at rates above 240 GBaud as well as an advanced 110 GHz+ single-sideband modulator covering C, L, and O bands. These new additions complement HyperLight's extensive TFLN packaged modulator family—including 65 GHz intensity modulators, Sub-volt Vπ modulators, 110 GHz phase modulators, and 40 GHz Ultra-Low Vπ modulators, providing comprehensive solutions tailored to diverse industry requirements.

For more information about how HyperLight is shaping the future of integrated photonics and optical modulation technology, visit hyperlightcorp.com.