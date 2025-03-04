Hytera and Cable & Wireless Seychelles Sign MoU at MWC25 to Accelerate Enterprise and Government Growth

Mr. Tony Wang (left) and Mr. Naadir Hassan (right) shake hands after signing the MoU (Photo: Business Wire)

Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cable & Wireless Seychelles (CWS), the country’s pioneering quad-play telecommunications operator. This strategic cooperation aims to drive digital transformation across Seychelles’ enterprises and government sectors.

The MoU establishes a framework to advance Seychelles' digital transformation through a series of key initiatives. A major focus of the collaboration is the joint development of a resilient Seychelles Emergency Communication Redundant Network, designed to ensure uninterrupted communication during critical scenarios such as natural disasters.

Additionally, the partnership will deliver tailored communication solutions for key sectors, including public safety, energy, transportation, and tourism. Hytera will provide Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices, Mission Critical Services (MCX) core networks, and cloud-based platforms, seamlessly integrating with CWS’s existing 4G/5G public networks while supporting the future expansion of private networks.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Naadir Hassan, Chief Executive Officer at CWS, Mr. Oliver Fock-Tave, Associate Director Products & Services and Information Systems at CWS, and Mr. Tony Wang, Business Development Director of Hytera, at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, where Hytera showcased its mission-critical portfolio across multiple protocols such as 4G/5G, MCX, and PoC, as well as Body-worn Camera (BWC) and Digital Evidence Management (DEM).

Mr. Naadir Hassan remarked at the MoU signing ceremony: “As a trailblazer in Seychelles’ telecommunications sector, we are dedicated to introducing the world's leading technologies to our nation. Our cooperation with Hytera will not only enhance our service offerings, but also strengthen digital infrastructure, unlocking new opportunities for local businesses and communities in the Seychelles.”

“At Hytera, we bring over 30 years of experience in delivering innovative professional and private communication solutions that support seamless connectivity and enhance operational efficiency,” said Mr. Tony Wang. “We are confident that this partnership will help Cable & Wireless Seychelles advance its digital transformation goals while ensuring a resilient and future-ready communication infrastructure. We look forward to contributing to the growth and success of Seychelles' digital economy.”