Hytera Introduces PDC580 Dual-Mode Rugged Radio to Support Seamless Communication Across Critical Operations

Built to connect LTE and PMR, the Hytera PDC580 brings dual-mode communication into one compact rugged radio.

Hytera, a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions, announced the launch of the PDC580 Dual-Mode Rugged Radio, developed for organizations that continue to rely on PMR while expanding broadband communications across increasingly distributed operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708879078/en/

“The transition from narrowband to broadband is not an overnight replacement,” said Arthur Luo, Product Manager of Hytera Smart Terminal BU. “Many organizations will operate mixed communication environments for years to come. The PDC580 is designed to make that transition seamless, allowing teams to stay connected without changing established operational workflows.”

Many frontline operations involve personnel working across different locations, departments, and network environments. The PDC580 supports PMR digital, analog, and PoC communications within a single device, allowing users to move between local radio coverage and broadband networks without changing equipment or operating habits. During routine patrols or maintenance work, familiar physical controls and dedicated PTT buttons enable quick communication with both on-site teams and remote dispatchers. When an incident escalates, PMR-PoC Simul-call allows a single transmission to reach users on both narrowband and broadband networks simultaneously, helping accelerate command delivery and reduce communication delays.

Beyond individual communications, the PDC580 can also function as a voice gateway between PMR and PoC users. By bridging existing radio systems with broadband networks, it enables organizations to extend collaboration across mixed communication environments, supporting a gradual migration toward next-generation communications infrastructure without disrupting established operational workflows.

Built for environments where missed messages can affect safety and response time, the radio provides loud, clear audio with professional noise reduction to help users hear instructions near traffic, power facilities, rail lines, forests, wind and rain. Its rugged protection, all-day operation, Type-C fast charging and ability to operate in temperatures as low as -30°C help maintain reliable communication through long shifts and harsh outdoor conditions.

As organizations increasingly operate across mixed communication environments, the PDC580 provides a practical path toward seamless collaboration without requiring immediate infrastructure replacement, helping maintain operational continuity before, during and after critical events.