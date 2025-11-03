Hytera Unveils PDC690: A Dual-Mode, Android-Powered Radio for Mission-Critical Taskforces

Hytera Dual-Mode Rugged Radio PDC690

Hytera, a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, today launched the PDC690, a rugged dual-mode radio engineered for the demands of frontline professionals. Combining smartphone versatility with first responders’ most trusted lifeline — the two-way radio — the PDC690 unifies mission-critical voice and data in one device and keeps teams connected, informed, and mission-ready in the field.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251020054137/en/

“First responders need communications they can rely on without thinking about the device or the network,” said Chris Ma, Product Director of Hytera Smart Terminal BU. “The PDC690 delivers resilient multi-mode connectivity, clear audio, robust positioning, USB Type-C compatibility and streamlined device management, so teams can focus on operations and saving lives.”

Resilient Connectivity and Interoperability

The PDC690 works with DMR trunking, WLAN, public and private LTE networks, intelligently selecting the optimal network based on signal strength and operational context. Working with Hytera’s fast-deployment solutions, including on-scene ad-hoc networks and direct-mode operation, the device preserves real-time voice and multimedia links even under degraded conditions. It also interworks with third-party DMR systems, ensuring mixed-system operations and safeguarding the institutions’ existing investments.

Multimedia and Situational Awareness

Built for modern emergency workflows, the PDC690 combines mission-critical voice with on-device photo and video capture for immediate situational reporting and evidence collection. Outdoor positioning uses multi-constellation GNSS (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, BDS and A-GPS), while indoor location is supported via LBS and WLAN, providing fast and precise location data to improve coordination and safety.

Rugged Design and Exceptional Audio

Purpose-built for harsh conditions, the PDC690 meets MIL-STD-810G standards for drop and shock resistance and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water protection. Lightweight and ergonomic, it features a responsive touchscreen, USB Type-C fast charging, and power-bank compatibility for extended missions. Audio performance is optimized for noisy environments through AI-based noise cancellation, wind suppression, and a 30-centimeter near-field anti-howling feature that eliminates feedback when personnel speak in close proximity.

Android Ecosystem and Streamlined Management

Running on a full Android operating system, the PDC690 supports both Hytera and third-party applications, enabling native dispatch, GIS, incident management, and other customized workflows. A comprehensive accessory ecosystem, including wireless PTT, remote speaker microphones, and other peripherals, ensures flexible integration. Hytera’s MDM Pro streamlines fleet administration with remote programming, OTA firmware updates, permission management, device health monitoring, and fault alerts, reducing operating costs and maximizing uptime.