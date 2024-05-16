Hytera Wins ICCAs Award 2024 with MCS Solution

ICCAs 2024 Award displayed at CCW exhibition (Photo: Business Wire)

Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communication technologies and solutions, was honored with ICCAs 2024 Award of “Best use of critical communications in industrial, manufacturing, mining resources, oil & gas exploration” in recognition of its Interconnected MCS and TETRA Systems for Leading Steel Manufacturer. The 2024 International Critical Communications Awards (ICCAs) ceremony was held on 14th May at the Intercontinental Festival City in Dubai.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515410579/en/

The award recognizes Hytera Interconnected MCS and TETRA Systems, deployed by Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Baosteel). Previously, Baosteel, a Fortune Global 500 company, operated with a TETRA system installed in 2007, incapable of meeting the surging demand for broadband applications as the industry advanced in digitization and automation. Hytera upgraded the Baosteel system with the latest TETRA technology and integrated the updated TETRA system with Convergence-native Mission Critical Services (MCS), enhancing productivity and safety for over 3,000 workers. This integration ensures comprehensive communication coverage, enabling on-demand communication while meeting the strong demand for multimedia transmission.

Hytera equipped the Baosteel team with dual-mode terminals and 5G XSecure Smart Devices to further expand the application of dual-network interconnection. These devices can be registered on both the LTE network and TETRA network simultaneously, facilitating real-time communication services on the public network MCS and private TETRA network. It effectively reduces the burden on operation and maintenance personnel who would otherwise need to carry multiple devices. The rugged radios automatically switch between narrowband and broadband networks without any manual intervention, supporting various services like private and group calls, text messages, and multimedia applications.

Hytera 5G XSecure Smart Device PNC560 boosts the efficiency and performance of users, from office workers to frontline workers. With the Hytera MCS system, the PNC560 can communicate with PDT, DMR, or TETRA radio over the LTE or 5G network, enabling instant one-to-one or one-to-group communications anywhere in the world to share text messages, images, and video clips.

The Hytera MCS system improved Baosteel communication and production efficiency by ensuring seamless communication and collaboration among the workforce. More importantly, it fully aligns with 3GPP mission-critical standards, encompassing MCPTT, MCVideo, and MCData. This approach ensures reliable communication across diverse environments, future-proofing for evolving industry needs. Hytera facilitates an effortless transition to broadband applications via interconnecting MCS and TETRA Systems, optimizing workflows, and bolstering workplace safety.

Dylan Liu, Hytera Marketing Director, stated, "Being awarded with ICCAs 2024 underscores our commitment to technological innovation. Hytera has been leading with MCS deployments in many industries such as railway and utilities. The team will continue to innovate and advance our multiple product lines."